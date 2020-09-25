Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Shawshank Redemption,” 7:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Shuffleboard tourney every Wednesday at 6 p.m.; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo, every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Couples country dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday; beginner line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; line dance lessons, 6 to 8 p.m.; and DJ, 8 to 11 p.m. every Friday. No cover charge. Monarch Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Unwound Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
The Flyover, 1808 Apple Center Drive, Anderson: Sing-Along Bingo: British Invasion, 8-10 p.m. Friday.
Good’s, 1423 W. 53rd St., Anderson: M Squared Project’s End of Summer Celebration!, 7-9 p.m. Friday.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Thomas Wayne Pruitt, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Timothy Scott, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Friday Night Dance every Friday evening, 8-11 p.m. (for all ages). DJ Francis Simmons. $6 per person. No alcohol permitted.
