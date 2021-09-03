American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. every Thursday . Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m. every Wednesday; Pizzas, 3 p.m every Thursday; Dance, 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson every Thursday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners and frog leg dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (while supplies last) Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Corey Cox, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 3 p.m. will be held every Sunday. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, 7 p.m. every Monday,; open jam, 8 p.m. every Friday. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; DJ Buddy Patterson, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday; Crossroads, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. No cover charge.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Rangeline Walkers, 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; R&B line dancing class, every Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m.; Chair Yoga, every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; Cardio-drumming, every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; and Simmons Dance Night, every Friday 8 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $6. All are open to the public and donations are being accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.