ALEXANDRIA — For Kevin and Lesley Schuit and Carrie Thomas, the rush of excitement that comes with the click of a lock opening is addicting.
They’ve heard hundreds of those sounds as they’ve navigated their way out of more than 40 escape rooms in Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky.
“It’s always fun when you figure something out,” Kevin said. “It’s not just like solving a crossword puzzle where it’s great to have all the boxes filled in, but you’re making something open, and that pop really gets your adrenaline going.”
It’s a feeling the trio looks forward to sharing with local puzzle buffs at Railroad Escapes, the first permanent escape room in Madison County.
“We want to create a family-friendly experience, which can be harder for people particularly in Madison County to go to — I mean, the closest escape room is in Fishers,” Carrie said. “Kevin and Lesley and I do them together, and it’s a good way for you to learn about yourself and (learn) teamwork, and it’s good morale because you can cheer each other on throughout.”
The concept of a team of players locked in a room and solving puzzles, discovering clues and otherwise applying ingenuity to get out in a limited amount of time has been wildly popular for more than a decade. A leading industry report estimates there are more than 2,000 such facilities in the U.S. The rooms attract not only groups of friends, but office workers doing team building exercises as well as bridal parties, class reunions and other gatherings.
“I love the teamwork aspect,” Kevin said. “We’ve learned through doing different rooms what skills we are best at, and we know when to hand off skills to other people, so from a business perspective, that whole team building experience, it’s really interesting to see what personalities people have.”
The third floor of The Church at Broadway Park had been vacant for awhile before the Schuits, who attend church there, hit on the idea of opening their own venture. After hosting six test groups over the last month or so, Railroad Escapes had its grand opening Friday night. Kevin said for now, they’ll likely remain available only for weekend bookings, but scheduling during the week could become possible depending on the level of interest.
Thomas and the Schuits have outfitted a roughly 500-square-foot space in a library theme, and they’re considering two other, larger spaces for additional rooms in the future.
“We have started developing the puzzles, the themes and the ideas for at least two other rooms,” Kevin said. “We have a train station theme, which we felt like we needed with Railroad Escapes, and we also want to do a historical local Indiana room that’s at least somewhat based on real events locally, so I’m going to need to do some research at the library to come up with some ideas for that.”