ANDERSON — Women were dying because of corporate greed and no one said nothing, except the Radium Girls.
The Radium Girls were dial painters from New Jersey and Illinois who sued their former employers after being exposed to Radium, a radioactive metal associated with various health issues, including cancer.
The five from New Jersey who sued U.S. Radium Corporation in 1927 are the focus in Mainstage Theatre's production.
Grace Fryer was one of them. Fryer will be played by Emily Haus.
Haus described her character's arc as going from being overly trusting and by-the-book to being courageous and bold.
Fryer's courage was not without cost. Not only does she lose her friends to radiation-related complications, she loses her fiancé, Tommy.
Haus said Tommy called off their engagement upon hearing of Fryer's impending death.
The U.S. Radium Corporation and its president Arthur Roeder are sources of adversity for Fryer.
Earl Campbell, the actor portraying Roeder, described his character as an essentially good man who let his pride get in the way.
Despite his failings, Fryer is not angry with Roeder, even while looking down at his grave. Haus said such behavior is a testament to Fryer's pure heart despite her circumstances.
Haus said this play is a way to tell of her and her fight for justice.