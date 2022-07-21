ANDERSON — Based on the Mel Brooks film of the same title, “The Producers” will be at Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre until July 31. The musical follows the story of a Broadway producer who is down on his luck as he and his accountant team try to produce a major flop production. But things don’t go according to plan when the show ends up being a huge hit.
After several years acting in Mainstage productions, Raymond Kester is making his directorial debut with this show. He fell in love with “The Producers” after seeing previews of the show in Chicago before it went on Broadway. And because Mel Brooks originally incorporated a lot of humor in the film, Kester wanted to make that a large part of his directing.
“Andrew Persinger co-directed this with me; that’s the main thing that we were going for, is to make sure that the humor was well-rounded,” Kester said. “We have had a blast doing the show, working on it, rehearsing it.”
Since this is Kester’s first time co-directing, he and Persinger initially decided to split up blocking all of the scenes in the production. From there, they gave each other feedback and worked together to refine the scenes. As a director, Kester is always open to collaborating with everyone involved.
“I try to keep myself open to ideas that the actors may have, ideas that the choreographers or the music director may have that will help refine it,” Kester said. “Everybody that’s part of the production has something to bring to it and it has to belong to everybody by the end of it for us all to have a sense of accomplishment.”
Main character Leo Bloom is played by Joshua Wilkinson, a long-time member of the Mainstage Theatre. This musical has been a bucket list show for Wilkinson who jumped at the chance to participate. Bloom is a mild mannered accountant for other main character Max Bialystock, who was a failed Broadway producer.
This is Wilkinson’s third production with Mainstage this year, having previously been in “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Dear Brutus.” Compared to the characters he played in those shows, Wilkinson said Bloom feels much more familiar to him.
“Leo’s arc is that he grows from being this meek, mouse of a man to somebody that can go after the things that he wants,” Wilkinson said. “He doesn’t have to work at a 9 to 5 job he hates, but he can actually go and pursue his dreams. So it’s a much more fun role to be honest, and it’s more up my alley.”
Liz Justice is playing the role of Ulla, a Swedish secretary and love interest of Wilkinson’s character. Justice has worked alongside Wilkinson in previous productions, which created a smooth and comfortable transition into playing another romantic role with him. For audiences, she said they can expect absolute ridiculousness and hilarity, as well as great music.
“There’s gonna be those that obviously haven’t seen this, but so many people are already such a fan of Mel Brooks, that it’ll be fun for them to see it live,” Justice said. “There’s just so much fun with this show to be had. There’s probably not gonna be a single person that doesn’t laugh at some point in this show.”