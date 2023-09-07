ANDERSON — It's 1934, everything's being set up for Italian Opera Star Tito Morelli to grace the stage at a theatre in Cleveland, Ohio.
"It's an old, tired contention between him and his wife (Maria)," said Daniel Clymer, the actor portraying Morelli in Lend Me A Tenor, slated for the stage at Mainstage Theatre, the weekend of Sept. 8 and Sept. 15.
For the character, such a high-stakes performance comes with high stakes emotions, including stress, which there's medication for.
Morelli, an old school Italian man, refuses to take medication, thinking it's beneath him. That is, until he does something to peeve his wife, Maria.
"He does it to calm his wife down. He finally blows up and says, 'fine, I'll take it.'"
Morelli falls into a deep sleep and is unable to perform.
Saunders, manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, needs someone to "lend" him a tenor.
As a result, Max, an aspiring opera star, is selected to portray Morelli.
Director Raymond Kester described it as a "zany farce" full of mistaken identities and other comedic tropes.
Beneath the humor is serious message about believing in oneself and having confidence.
Clymer recalled a scene in which Morelli attempts to inspire confidence in Max.
"There's an interlude where they sing together and Tito gives him a lesson. Really, it's about boosting his confidence and saying 'Hey, don't ever say you're not as good as I am. You need confidence. You need to say, 'I'm the best.''"
Whether Max rises to the occasion is for audiences to find out at show time.