ANDERSON — If you love the music of ABBA, Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre’s “Mamma Mia!” is a must-see production.
More than two dozen ABBA songs — including the iconic “Dancing Queen” and “The Winner Takes It All” — tell the story of single mother Donna (Grace Sell), who owns a tavern in the Greek Isles. She is preparing for her daughter Sophie‘s (Julia Beeler) wedding to Sky (Chris Kollars). Donna has invited her longtime best friends, multi-divorced Tanya (Jill O’Malia) and no-nonsense Rosie (Georgeanna Teipen), to the event.
Sophie wants her father to walk her down the aisle but doesn’t know who he is. While trying to learn the identity of her father, she finds her mother’s diary and discovers that her father could be one of three men: Sam (Andrew Persinger), Bill (Ralph Sipes) or Harry (Jim Hunter). Without telling her mother, Sophie sends each an invitation to the wedding written in her mother’s name.
Come and see what happens when Donna discovers the three men are on the island at Mainstage on Sept. 26-28 and Oct. 4-6. Tommy Thomas directs the production.
All performances are at 7:30 p.m., except Oct. 6, which is a 3:30 p.m. matinee. Tickets are $15 and can be reserved by calling the theater at 765-644-5111 or visiting mainstagetheatre.org. The theater is at 124 W. Ninth St.
