PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 recently announced its March art classes.
Registration for classes may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton, or by phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Online registrations may be made at http://www.pasgallery119.org/events.
Kids class with Diane Burrell
Class is March 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Wear closed toe shoes for safety.
Pottery classes with Janae Ledbetter
Beginner Class: This is a four-session pottery class to create pieces of art using three different pottery techniques and glazing. Cost is $120 for each session and includes all supplies and firings. Dates for the Wednesday evening classes are March 30 and April 6, 13 and 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enter through the back entrance of the gallery.
Adult intermediate class: Tuesday morning session is 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesday evening session is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cost is $120 each session with supplies and will meet on March 29, April 5, 12, 26. Enter through the back entrance of the gallery.
Adult pottery class: Wednesday morning session is 10 a.m. to noon.
Cost is $120 for all four classes and supplies. Dates: Wednesday March 30, April 6, 13, 27.
Jewelry pendant class with Tracy Davidson
Cost is $55 and includes silver, chain and use of tools. Class is Sunday, March 27, from 1 to 5 p.m. For ages 12 years and up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.