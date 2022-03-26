INDIANAPOLIS — That’s so fetch.
Anyone who has seen the movie “Mean Girls” knows that it’s futile to make “fetch” a teenager catchword to replace “popular” or “cool.”
But it’s still the favorite slogan for Megan Masako Haley, who plays Gretchen Wieners in the musical “Mean Girls,” set to play March 29 through April 3 at the Murat There in Indianapolis.
The musical is based on writer Tina Fey’s 2004 movie comedy. Fey wrote the musical’s book with her husband Jeff Richmond as composer and lyricist Nell Benjamin of “Legally Blonde” fame.
Haley grew up in San Jose, California where she started in theater at middle school.
“I grew up watching ‘Mean Girls.’ I had the thing memorized probably in eighth grade,” Haley said. “It’s quintessential. It’s how I prepped for high school, sadly enough.”
After roles in a national tour of “Wicked” and an off-Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Pacific Overtures,” she got the role in 2019 of Gretchen who is one of the three Plastics, a clique of girls who look down on most of their schoolmates including outcast Janis Sarkisian. The trio wears pink, and a lot of makeup.
“Makeup is not who I am as a person,” she acknowledged during an interview from Kansas City. “But it is so fun to be glamorous every single day. It’s really fun to put on a full face of makeup and a big old wig and gorgeous clothes. And I think the glamour part of the Plastics is a really, really fun aspect of playing them.”
Haley maintained that none of the three women who portray the Plastics could pass as members of the snobby clique.
“We were all theater nerds … I was really into Avril Lavigne. I think I was more of a Janis wannabe, that type. I had like pink hair and a bad attitude,” she said.
As Gretchen, Haley has the first song of introspection in “”What’s Wrong With Me?”
“Gretchen is really having this crisis of why isn’t she good enough. How could she be better. I think she’s starting to realize about how she’s changed herself to please other people.”
Amid the humor, social jabs and peer pressure, there is a message.
“The lesson I think now even as an adult is that it’s really important to find people who make you feel at ease with who you are,” she said.
Then, back to the catchphrase.
Haley laughed, “That’s so fetch, of course. What else could it be?”