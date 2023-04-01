MUNCIE — The warmer weather is a reminder that the school year is almost over and summer is on its way.
Now is the perfect time for caregivers to consider fun activities to keep children engaged and entertained.
Minnetrista is now accepting enrollment for Summer Camps, four unique day camps for kids ages 9 -14, created to inspire learning and cultivate creativity. The camps are as follows:
• Junior Chefs Cooking Camp: June 5-9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Campers will learn how to create kid-friendly recipes, experiment with authentic kitchen appliances and expand their culinary palates. The fun will include a cook-off where teams can show off their new skills and have their dishes critiqued by a professional chef from Minnetrista’ s catering team.
This camp is for young chefs 9–11 years old. Lunch will be provided. Registration deadline is June 1.
• Culinary Skills Cooking Camp: June 12-16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The kitchen awaits in an upper-level summer camp where campers will dish out fun, new recipes, learn how to master appliances, and discover better techniques to expand their culinary palates.
This camp is for young chefs 12-14 years old. Lunch will be provided. Registration deadline is June 8.
• Glass Artists Camp: June 26–30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Each day is packed with exciting projects, including using fundamental tools to design glass art. From grinding to kilns, campers will try it all.
This camp is for young artists 12–14 years old. Campers will need to bring their lunch every day. Registration deadline is June 22.
Junior Chefs and Culinary Skills camps cost $235 each, while the Glass Artists camp is $250. Member discounts apply for all programs.
Summer Camps at Minnetrista allow kids to express creativity while learning new skills. The camps have a place for kids of all skill levels, from beginner to advanced. Minnetrista educators engage campers in hands-on, creative learning activities, giving caregivers peace of mind at work or home this summer.
Information: Visit minnetrista.net or call 765-282-4848.