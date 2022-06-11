INDIANAPOLIS — For the past year, Newfields has offered local residents and visitors a unique way to experience the art of Vincent van Gogh.
The LUME experience allowed 250,000 people to become immersed in a floor-to-ceiling way to view some of Van Gogh’s best-known paintings through music and animation.
The LUME is the only permanent exhibit of its kind in the United States.
The Van Gogh exhibit was a memorable experience for fans of the Dutch artist or first-time visitors to the former Indianapolis Museum of Art.
The ability to watch birds take flight over the farm fields in the paintings and to be surrounded by the images of the “The Starry Night” painting was breathtaking.
Beginning in July, The LUME will bring the works of grand master painter Claude Monet to life in a new way to experience his iconic painting “Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies.” The exhibit opens to the public July 3, and tickets are on sale.
There is no time limit on how long the display can be visited, but it normally takes an hour to walk through.
Visitors to Newfields will get to see that painting along with “Impression, Sunrise” displayed from floor to ceiling by 150 high-definition projectors.
Musical backgrounds include works by Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Ravel and Offenbach.
The Indianapolis museum selected Monet for the second LUME experience to allow people to learn more about the impressionism painting style.
In addition to the three Monet paintings as part of the exhibit, Newfields will have on display additional impressionist art including “Charing Cross Bridge” by Monet; “Landscape at Auvers” by Paul Cezanne; and “Bouquet in Vase” by Pierre Renoir.
As with the Van Gogh exhibit, visitors can have their picture taken with a backdrop of one of five Monet pictures. The photograph can be emailed to the visitor and submitted for inclusion on a wall display.
Newfields intends to rotate the exhibits at the LUME on an annual basis using the same technology. The LUME is part of a partnership between Newfields and the Australia-based Grande Experiences.