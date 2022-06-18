INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair unveiled the third wave of its 2022 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, set for July 29 through Aug. 21. (Fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays).
These include Jesse McCartney, Travis Tritt, Vixen & Autograph and a series of tribute shows on Thursdays.
All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first come, first served. A limited number of premium section access tickets will also be made available at a later time.
All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.
The 2022 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair schedule includes:
• Kansas – Friday, July 29 (opening day)
• Jesse McCartney – Saturday, July 30
• We The Kingdom – Sunday, July 31
• Chaka Khan – Wednesday, Aug. 3
• Gone 2 Paradise (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett) – Thursday, Aug. 4
• Travis Tritt – Friday, Aug. 5
• The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Saturday, Aug. 6
• Trace Adkins – Wednesday, Aug. 10
• Too Fighters (A Tribute to Foo Fighters) – Thursday, Aug. 11
• KC & The Sunshine Band – Friday, Aug. 12
• El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana – Saturday, Aug. 13
• Zach Williams – Sunday, Aug. 14
• Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, Aug. 17
• Small Town (A Tribute to John Mellencamp) – Thursday, Aug. 18
• Carly Pearce – Friday, Aug. 19
• Vixen & Autograph – Saturday, Aug. 20
• Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond – Sunday, Aug. 21