INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair unveiled the third wave of its 2022 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, set for July 29 through Aug. 21. (Fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays).

These include Jesse McCartney, Travis Tritt, Vixen & Autograph and a series of tribute shows on Thursdays.

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first come, first served. A limited number of premium section access tickets will also be made available at a later time.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

The 2022 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair schedule includes:

• Kansas – Friday, July 29 (opening day)

• Jesse McCartney – Saturday, July 30

• We The Kingdom – Sunday, July 31

• Chaka Khan – Wednesday, Aug. 3

• Gone 2 Paradise (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett) – Thursday, Aug. 4

• Travis Tritt – Friday, Aug. 5

• The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Saturday, Aug. 6

• Trace Adkins – Wednesday, Aug. 10

• Too Fighters (A Tribute to Foo Fighters) – Thursday, Aug. 11

• KC & The Sunshine Band – Friday, Aug. 12

• El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana – Saturday, Aug. 13

• Zach Williams – Sunday, Aug. 14

• Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, Aug. 17

• Small Town (A Tribute to John Mellencamp) – Thursday, Aug. 18

• Carly Pearce – Friday, Aug. 19

• Vixen & Autograph – Saturday, Aug. 20

• Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond – Sunday, Aug. 21

