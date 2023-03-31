ANDERSON — It may be brunch with turtles, but don't expect to eat.
Mounds State Park is hosting a brunch for the turtles housed at the Nature Center on April 8.
"We will have different foods available for our reptiles that are from the Nature Center. A lot of our wild turtles aren't out yet because it's still too cold," said Kelley Morgan, interpretive naturalist for Mounds State Park.
Children can help set the table for the turtles' brunch, which includes mealworms, fruits and vegetables.
Turtles have been hibernating for the winter but will become visible as spring approaches, according to Morgan.
In preparation, families will learn how they can be better neighbors in the ecosystem, which could mean holding off mowing.
"In the springtime, sometimes we're a little eager to clean up our properties and start mowing," Morgan said. "Some of those things help our native reptiles survive."
"(The turtle brunch) is going to make us think about the world and our place in it."
Being neighborly also includes respecting the turtle's space. Not doing so, depending on the turtle, can result in a painful bite.
Though not native to Central Indiana, the alligator snapping turtle can bite with up to 1,000 pounds of force, according to the National Wildlife Federation website.
Morgan said she's never officially been bitten but has been "nipped."
Despite a big brunch, food is not an energy source for turtles and reptiles.
"They still need to eat, but that's only to build muscles and bones," Morgan said. "The energy to get up and move around comes from the environment and the sun."
Morgan said that is why reptiles can go without eating for longer periods of time. Mammals, including humans, need food at shorter intervals, which helps keep the body at an optimal temperature for movement, according to Morgan.