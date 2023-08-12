ANDERSON — Singer-songwriter Andrew Ripp has performed with the likes of Sara Bareilles, John Foreman and Needtobreathe, the latter of which happened in Anderson.
Ripp will return to Anderson for a performance at Anderson University’s Reardon Auditorium, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
Accompanying Ripp will be Christian artists Blessing Offor and Rachel Lampa on an 18-city tour from Burlington, North Carolina to Chicago and beyond.
“I’ve personally been dreaming about this tour for years and now it’s finally here,” Ripp said in a news release. “It’s an opportunity for folks to step into a room filled with all sorts of different stories of victory, pain, loss, and love and feel zero judgement.”
Ripp will showcase hits of his including “Fill My Cup” and “Jericho,” which he said are two of his most popular songs.
“The Big Feelings Tour is meant to be a filling station,” he said, “a place that you can come and fill your hearts with belonging and acceptance before heading back out into the world.”
Most recently he’s building up his record label, Holly Street Records, which released “Perfectly Loved,” recorded by Lampa, Ripp’s friend and tour mate.
She later received a K-Love Fan Award in the “Breakout Single” category during the 2023 event, according to Ripp.
Ripp said presenting the award to Lampa was one of the biggest highlights of his career so far.
Last year, Ripp’s song, “Fill My Cup,” was No. 8 on the Billboard Christian Airplay charts by the end of 2022, according to Billboard.
Having an impact, Ripp said, is the goal.
He also likes to have a good time. He advised concertgoers not to attend if they don’t want to have a good time.