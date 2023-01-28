At the members meeting on Jan. 16, the Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 elected new members to its board. New elected members are Jerry Wymer, president; Scott Stottlemyer, Russ Hays and Pam Rowley as secretary. Pictured are the current board members as of January 16. Top row, from left: vice president Sharon Wymer, president Jerry Wymer, Scott Stottlemyer, Russ Hays, Ellen Shaw and Barron Gray. Bottom row, from left: secretary Pam Rowley and treasurer Rita Geesaman. Not pictured: Josh Malone.