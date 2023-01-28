New members of PAS

At the members meeting on Jan. 16, the Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 elected new members to its board. New elected members are Jerry Wymer, president; Scott Stottlemyer, Russ Hays and Pam Rowley as secretary. Pictured are the current board members as of January 16. Top row, from left: vice president Sharon Wymer, president Jerry Wymer, Scott Stottlemyer, Russ Hays, Ellen Shaw and Barron Gray. Bottom row, from left: secretary Pam Rowley and treasurer Rita Geesaman. Not pictured: Josh Malone.

