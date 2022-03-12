ANDERSON — Local residents will be afforded an opportunity to get some hands-on experience with the art world.
The Anderson Museum of Art is exhibiting student art work as part of the 23rd Annual Art Association of Madison County student exhibit. Best of show was a dragon created by a student.
The museum has scheduled four different classes for residents over the age of 16 to learn about a possible new hobby.
Director Mandee Mikulski said the classes will enable participants to create a piece of art that can be put on display in their homes.
A beginning printmaking class, in which participants can create a picture and then reproduce them as stationery or a greeting card, is scheduled for March 19 from 10 a.m. to noon.
A class on producing a stained glass mosaic frame is set for March 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“It’s a way for them to learn how to work with small pieces of stained glass into a design that will be framed,” Mikulski said.
Mikulski said the third class is exploring water colors and participants will get the opportunity to create a painting. That class is set for April 2 from 1 to 3 p.m.
A fourth class is the creation of a stained glass mosaic, which will be held on April 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The cost is $25 for each class for non-museum members and $20 for members.
There are also four youth classes scheduled during the next month over spring break.
The classes are open to children between the ages of 7 and 16 and the cost is $15 for non-members and $10 for members.
The first class will be on March 15 from 10 a.m. to noon; young people will make a clay beads and owl pendant.
The second class is creating an origami shamrock and will take place on March 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Young people will create a stained glass mosaic coaster on March 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The final spring break class is the creation of a friendship bracelet on April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Mikulski said as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic the art museum was closed for a period of time in 2020.
“Through some COVID funding we did operate virtually and created some new programs,” she said. “Kids and adults had access to take home kits and videos.
“It gave us a chance to do a lot of planning,” she said. “We want to get more people excited about the arts and to come see the beauty of this building.”
Mikulski in May will have been the art museum director for two years.
“It has been a journey,” she said. “I’ve loved it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.