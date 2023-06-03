PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society will offer several painting classes in June.
Registrations may be made at PAS located at 119 W. State St., Pendleton, or by phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online registration is available at www.PASgallery119.org
Beginning oil painting
Katy Burke will be teaching students to paint a bird on a lilac branch on June 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost of class is $40. Supplies are $10/ canvas provided.
Paint The Falls oil palette knife class
Join Patrick Kluesner for a palette knife workshop and paint a rendition of the historic Pendleton Falls Park. June 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $50. Supplies needed: Oil paints, check the website at pasgallery119.org for a list for this class.
Deco Clay Daisy
Join instructor, Pam Rowley, in learning to make two stemmed Daisies in Deco Clay, which is an air dry, light weight clay from Japan. Class is June 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $25 with all supplies included.
Jewelry Class
Make a stack ring. The class will be learning to size rings, texture, stamp images, add decorations, soldering and finishing. Date is June 25 from 1 to 6 p.m. Cost is $60.
Register for July’s PAS Kids Art Camp
Registrations for The Pendleton Artists Society’s Kids Art Camp for July 10-14 for 2023 is in full swing. Classes are filling up fast so get your child registered soon. The theme this year is “Art Sparks Imagination.” Children will be learning art through age appropriate art activities taught by various artists throughout the week, culminating in an open house to show off their art on Friday evening, July 14, and to pick up their items.
Ages 6-12 may sign up for either the morning or afternoon sessions.
Monday through Friday, morning, 9 to 11:30 a.m. and afternoon, 12:30 to 3 p.m. Ages 12 and up will meet Monday through Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m.