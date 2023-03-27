PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society has opened registration for its April art classes at Gallery 119.
Registrations may be made at Gallery 119 or by phone at 765-778-0986 during business hours Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online registrations may be made at https://www.pasgallery119.org/calendar.
Gallery 119 is located at 119 W. State St., Pendleton.
Class offerings include:
Oil Painting: Andy Klise, instructor. Students will do a Bob Ross-style oil painting on a 16”x12” canvas. Date: Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: $50, includes canvas and all supplies.
Hybrid Beginning Oil Painting: Jeannette Pomeroy Parssi, instructor. This is an introductory class that includes color mixing, tonal value painting of a white still life and a complementary color painting. Please bring supplies to the first class. Dates: April 3, 10, 17 and 24, 1 to 3 p.m. Cost: $100.
Hybrid Oil Painting: Jeannette Pomeroy Parssi, instructor. For creative people with some previous painting experience, this 201-level class provides nurturing instruction and guidance. Jeannette will offer guidance as you paint and explore her lessons and assignments from week to week. She will provide tips and support for your own projects if you want to bring them to class. Upon registration, a supply list will be sent to you to purchase your own supplies. Dates: April 3, 10, 17 and 24, 3 to 5 p.m. Cost: $100.
Spring Hybrid Thursday Afternoon Drawing: Jeanette Pomeroy Parssi, instructor. This popular drawing class is for adult artists at all skill levels. It is a great class for beginners and a relaxed opportunity for more experienced artists. Dates: April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 1 to 3 p.m. Cost: $100.
Pottery: Janae Ledbetter, instructor. This class is for anyone age 12 and up, no experience needed. You will have three classes to create using different pottery techniques and one additional class to glaze for a total of four classes. Dates: April 11,18, 25, and one other day. Time: Afternoon classes will be 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and evening classes will be 6 to 8 p.m. Cost: $120.
Acrylic Painting: Diane Burrell, instructor. Students will develop their own paintings based on their choice of subject matter. Demonstrations will be provided in a variety of techniques. Dates: April 18 and 25, May 2 and 9. Time: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Cost: $60 for all four evenings. Bring your own supplies; maximum 10 students.
Bob Ross Style Painting in Oil: Andy Klise, instructor. Date: April 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: $50.
Jewelry Fabrication: Tracy Davidson, instructor. Organic design rings in sterling. This project concentrates on soldering and texture. No two creations will be alike. Date: Sunday, April 23, 1 to 6 p.m. Cost: $50.