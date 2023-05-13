PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 has added the following classes for the month of May. All classes scheduled for May may be found on their website at pasgallery119.org.
Watercolor class: Judy Crist will be teaching a watercolor class, painting an old barn in a field, on May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $45 and includes all supplies. Classroom 2.
Bob Ross style oil class: Andy Klise will be teaching the class how to paint a scene of ocean waves. Class is May 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $50 with all supplies, classroom 1.
Jewelry class: Learn to make two sets of either post or hook style flower earrings of sterling silver. Class is May 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. Cost is $45 and includes sterling silver and use of tools.
Pottery class: Join Janae in the fun of exploring pottery for anyone age 12 and up. No experience needed. The first three classes will be used to create, using different pottery techniques and the fourth class will be used to glaze. Multiple classes: May 23, 30, June 6 and 13. Class times: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $120 and includes supplies.
All media painting class: In this class taught by Diane Burrell, students will develop their own paintings and style. Four classes meet on May 30, June 6, 13 and 20. Time: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Cost is $65 and a supply list is available at the gallery. Classroom 1.
Registration for classes may be made at the website or by visiting Gallery 119 located at 119 W. State St., Pendleton, or by phoning 765-778-0986 during business hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.