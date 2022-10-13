ANDERSON — How did Peter become Peter Pan, the lost boy of Neverland? According to Andrew Persinger, it all began with a falling star.
“Every time a star falls on Earth, there’s a residue that’s left. It’s magical, it has magical properties, and if you get exposed to it, depending on the kind of person you are, it kind of gives you magical powers.”
Persinger, a guest actor who’ll play Lord Astor in Anderson University’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” said the magical residue, better known as “starstuff,” alerts the attention of the British Empire and eventually a certain pirate.
Queen Victoria sends out a crew to destroy the magical residue, fearing enemies could use it to take over the world. Persinger’s character, Lord Leonard Astor, is among those sent to gather and destroy the starstuff, which is to be dumped into an active volcano.
Director Stacey Schiller said 13 actors comprise the cast, with actors occupying more than one role. The play features what Schiller called an “inventive” use of everyday objects. Persinger mentioned using a glove as the bird that eventually turns into a well-known fairy.
“Peter and the Starcatcher” is a prequel to “Peter Pan” and is based on a novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, and written for the stage by Rick Elice.
Persinger said the story is written for adults, young and old, as it has themes of falling in love and the pains of growing up. However, he and Schiller said younger children shouldn’t be kept away as there are things they would understand and enjoy as well.
When asked why he agreed to take part in this production, he said he was asked by the theater department to come and be a part of it. He considers it a prime opportunity to mentor young actors.
Schiller said those curious about how Captain Hook — or Black Stache, as he’s called — lost his hand should come see this play. Black Stache, she said, is one of the most memorable characters of the show. She noted actor Christian Borle won the Tony Award for playing the character on Broadway.
Audiences will get to experience the magic, Oct. 15-16 and 21-22, at Byrum Hall. General admission is $12. Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster.