The following is a list of Madison County historical presentations for 2023. The presenter is Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson. All programs will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Chief Anderson Room located on the third floor of the Anderson Public Library. All presentations are approximately one hour in length and are free of charge and open to the public.
• April 11, 2023 — “At A Place Where There Is Much White Earth.” The Delaware Indians lived along the White River in Central Indiana during the late 18th and early 19th centuries. The presentation examines their village sites and names, where they were located, and other relevant information.
• May 9, 2023 — “Madison County and Major League Baseball.” Ten boys who were born in Madison County lived the dream dreamed by many a young boy — that of playing Major league baseball. The presentation examines their careers and lives and we visit the fabulous venues in which those dreams were fulfilled.
• June 13, 2023 — “Automobiles Manufactured in Madison County.” The presentation will examine the period 1900-1917 when automobile manufacturing played an important role in Madison County. The presentation is complete with images of the sites and the vehicles they manufactured.
• July 11, 2023 — “The Historic Bridges of Madison County.” Over the years since man began bridging our waterways, the structures were varied and architecturally quite interesting. Many are now gone. However, through period photographs we will see them and hear their stories once more.
• Aug. 8, 2023 — “Old Township School Houses of Madison County — The Survivors.” For years the “Little Red School House” has held a special fascination with Madison County residents. Many have survived and will be revisited through photographs and stories.
• Sept. 12, 2023 — “An Electrifying Era — The Interurban.” It was an era unlike any other in Madison County as its residents found a whole new way to travel. Through a selection of wonderful old photographs, we will return to that special time in our history.
Oct. 10, 2023 — “Anderson’s Five Original Churches.” Hear the story of how each of the city’s five original churches started complete with period and present-day beautiful photographs.
Nov. 14, 2023 — “Welcome to Madison County, Mr. President.” As we conclude Madison County’s bicentennial observation the presentation will examine who and why one-fourth of the men who have held the nation’s highest office chose to travel to our county. From Benjamin Harrison to Barack Obama their reasons are as different as the men.