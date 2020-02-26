INDIANAPOLIS — The Tony Award-winning Best Musical “Dear Evan Hansen” and the romantic comedy “Pretty Woman: The Musical” are among the theater shows set for the 2020-21 Broadway in Indianapolis season.
Tickets are available through www.BroadwayinIndianapolis.com or by calling 1-800-793-7469.
The season includes:
- “Mean Girls,” the comedy with a book by Tina Fey, Dec. 1-6, 2020
- “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” based on Roald Dahl’s tale, Jan. 26-31, 2021
- “Jesus Christ Superstar,” on its 50th anniversary tour, March 9-14, 2021
- “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” based on the 1990 movie, April 6-11, 2021
- “Dear Evan Hansen,” the musical about a boy trying to fit in, June 1-6, 2021.
The current season concludes with two shows: “Cats,” running March 31 through April 5 at Clowes Memorial Hall, followed by “Anastasia,” running May 26-30 at the Old National Centre.
Season tickets are available for the 2020-21 season ranging from $216 to $614 depending on seat location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.