INDIANAPOLIS — There are two, perhaps more, types of people that will likely find the musical “Dear Evan Hansen” compelling.
First in line would be youth who acknowledge their teen years are awkward and are looking for connections with similar peers. Second would be parents confused over the raising of children, particularly troubled teens.
Those tensions are behind the characters in this Tony winner for Best Musical.
Tying them all together is 17-year-old Evan’s lie that he was best friends with a classmate, Connor Murphy, who kills himself early in the show. Actually, the two had little interaction when Connor was alive. But that doesn’t stop the lie from growing into disastrous confrontations.
Adding to the confusion are letters Evan writes to himself -- on the advice of a therapist — expressing hopes of a good day. One of the letters is found in Connor’s pocket.
The lie balloons throughout the first act, which is the better of two in this two-and-a-half hour show — made longer Tuesday by late start at 7:45 p.m. and a 20-minute intermission.
Tuesday’s opening of the touring production at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis was a night of understudies with six taking on the eight roles including the lead by a very capable Sam Primack, who usually performs weekend shows. His lead singing in the show-stopping “You Will Be Found” is a sparkling finish to Act One. (For some of us, the play could end on that note as the second act wanders towards a reality show with deeper dives into secondary characters and becomes a slow drama about dysfunctional families and friends.)
Primack, with a cherubic, youthful face, has an emotive tenor that cuts to the heart of his songs. He also perfects awkward moves to emphasize his naive demeanor and encapsulates a boy whose brain cannot keep up with his mouth.
Nikhil Saboo as Connor smartly walks a line between anguished youth (when alive) and Evan's conscience (when deceased).
Some may think the musical is about being one’s self or overcoming social anxiety. There are numerous messages throughout but of importance is that teens and adults find honest connections in their lives, without lies.
That element sort of adds a third personality into the mix of people who might find “Dear Evan Hansen” a special treat: Anyone looking for true human interactions.