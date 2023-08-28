INDIANAPOLIS — Yes, wives, this show is about your spouses. And, no, you shouldn’t say, “If I want to see a grumpy old man, I’ll look at my husband.”
That axiom out of the way, “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical ” is a witty, often jab-filled, comedy based on the 1993 movie starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margret.
Basically, two childhood friends, John Gustafson and Max Goldman, are now elderly neighbors. Friends? Perhaps. But a former grudge comes back to life when a woman, Ariel Truax, moves in across the street. That leads to binocular-spying and attempts to woo the woman. Of course, jokes abound about the men’s aged sexual prowess and there’s quite a few of those cracks.
The show runs through Oct. 1 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.
Gustafson and Goldman are played, respectively, by Beef & Boards comedy stalwarts Eddie Curry and Jeff Stockberger who take on cantankerous quite well with verbal punches as, “If ignorance is bliss you must be euphoric” and “Your face would make onions cry.”
Stockberger, tall and lanky, gets comically physical trying to maneuver a beanbag chair although Curry lands the romance with Truax, a free spirit whose energy is captured splendidly by Sarah Hund.
During the two-and-a-half hour show there has to be added characters so we learn about the Wabasha, Minnesota, residents. And there’s a plot complication involving the IRS that doesn’t really mean much until the final scene.
Douglas Stark, as Gustafson’s father, delivers a full night of sexual innuendos. Karen Pappas, as a ditzy townswoman, a non-movie role created for Carol Kane in the Broadway musical, also slips in some witty remarks.
As Act 1 seems to be a zinger-fest and an introduction to every Wabasha resident, Act 2 turns emotional with a funeral, a heart attack and a wedding.
Song highlights include “Life is All About Livin’” with Stark turning sincere and “Family or Friend” with Stockberger finding they are one and the same.
This production is also the last for scenic designer Michael Layton who is retiring after working with Beef & Boards for more than 40 years. If you go, take a look at this production’s revolving stage and shifting set. Layton first worked on the venue’s “Fiddler on the Roof” in 1981 and was a master of fitting big shows into the smaller Beef & Boards stage as he showed in “Les Miserables.” He’ll be missed.
There is usually something to laugh or chuckle about when Stockberger and Curry are onstage. “Grumpy Old Men” knows where its jokes should be. The musical also recognizes that a story can’t be all insults and quips. That’s why, as the second act proceeds, there is a sense of loss and near-tragedy. Thankfully, “Grumpy Old Men” remembers its title and finds joy in the finale.