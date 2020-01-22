INDIANAPOLIS — There is a moment in “Come From Away,” the Broadway musical honoring adaptability amid the tragedy of 9/11, when a pilot realizes her source of personal happiness can be used for immense suffering.
The pilot, Beverly Bass, sings of a lifelong dream to fly; being in the air makes her “alive.” But then, the first reports come in of planes striking the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
She sings, “The one thing I loved more than anything was used as the bomb.”
Her shock echoed that of most who watched the attacks repeat over and over on TV. In a flash, people were confronted with mourning the loss of life while forced to seek ways to reshape their own lives.
There’s a great deal of identity and power in the compelling Tony-winning musical “Come From Away,” now in performance through Jan. 26 at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis.
A musical about a tragedy? It works vibrantly well. This is a celebration of spirit and resilience.
Even though the pilot (Marika Aubrey with wholehearted dedication) experiences a moment of apprehension, she never loses hope.
The 100-minute show (with no intermission) focuses on the true story of Gander, a Newfoundland island town with 9,000 residents. Overnight, the airport took in nearly 7,000 people as 38 planes were rerouted there in the wake of 9/11.
The pilot is just one of the characters. Actors move in and out of roles, some scenes and characters shift with the simple movement of a chair.
The Gander residents welcome those who come from far away. Differences exist but they disappear under kind acts of humanity, there’s no turbulence here that can’t be dealt with humanely.
The music, ripe with lively, dancing sea shanties, rolls non-stop.
Originally an Ontario production in 2012, “Come From Away” first came to Broadway in 2017 after playwrights Irene Sankoff and David Hein interviewed Gander residents and returning passengers during the 10-year observance there of 9/11.
Not only did the duo get the story right; they understood that kindness is easy even in turbulent times. And they found a perfect way to tell it.
