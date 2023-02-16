INDIANAPOLIS — Getting the Town of Bomont back in the groove is Ren’s mission. However, that’s not easy when the town is led by a preacher who wants to keep folks standing still.
The iconic 80s film has become a present day showstopper at Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis.
Though nearly four decades separate the two renditions, its themes couldn’t be more relevant.
Reverend Shaw (Eddie Curry), a loud-mouthed preacher who insists dancing and rock and roll are evil convinced the town council to ban public dancing.
The town goes along with it because they feel not doing so would tarnish the memory of a group of teenagers who were killed in an accident while on their way to a dance.
With the help of Ren, the audience got a glimpse into Shaw’s psyche, which as a Christian, I found incredibly compelling.
Shaw’s job as a preacher/shepherd is to protect folks from spiritual danger; to steer them toward the good, true and beautiful.
Unfortunately, Shaw’s desires corrupt his theology and his character, leaving him and everyone else burdened and oppressed.
Feeling everything he loves is slipping away, he prays, “Heaven, help me.”
Shaw’s prayers are answered in Act Two through conversation with a young man he disdains, Ren.
The night he and Ren have their discussion was one of my favorite scenes in the play. Both actors really knew how to draw out emotion in each other.
Both characters represent the fight between older and younger Christians, according to Noah Nehemiah Robinson, who plays Willard in the show. He said the play is a reminder to both groups that, “we’re all in this together.”
“Footloose” is Robinson’s Beef and Boards debut. Prior to that, he attended Anderson University for two years before leaving to pursue acting.
Another AU connection is faculty member Doug King, who served as choreographer for “Footloose.”
“Footloose” at Beef and Boards will run on select dates until March 26.
As someone who’s never been interested in the 1984 or 2011 film versions and probably never will be, this play blew my mind.