INDIANAPOLIS — As much as we might appreciate Cyndi Lauper for being a quirky 1980s feminist pop star, her lyrics and music behind “Kinky Boots” don’t drive the narrative of the 2013 Tony-winner for Best Musical.
More crucial is the story, notably the true events behind the musical that propel the message that one must learn to accept others, even quirky ones. If not, then don’t be caught dead in stilettos.
The musical is based on a BBC2 documentary about the potential closure of a financially-strapped, family-owned shoe factory in Northamptonshire, England. To save it, the owners switched their market from traditional shoes to women’s-styled black patent boots that were worn by men.
That switch led to a 2005 film set in England which became a Broadway musical highlighted by Lauper’s lyrics and a book by Harvey Fierstein.
The Lauper-Fierstein version added audacious flair with a drag queen — actually a composite of English characters — who, although not blurting it out, needs acceptance. And where better than a working class, pub-loving English town?
In this production, the factory-saving commodities are sparkly, kinky boots. To make them marketable, factory owner Charlie Price must show them to Milan, Italy, fashion reviewers.
It’s a fun, high-speed show even at 2 hours and 40 minutes.
As Charlie, actor Jacob Butler is a genial everyman you’ve got to like as he accepts a new shoe product that will save jobs. However, in Act 2, the pressure of meeting a Milan deadline turns him into a heel, allowing him to explore his life in the sweet “The Soul of a Man.”
All along, a knee-high-boot-loving transvestite is guiding him. Jonathan Studdard as Lola/Simon has a physically demanding first few minutes on stage, enough that he almost seems out of breath ending some verses. Once he gets a breather, he sings the tender “I’m Not My Father’s Son.” As his character develops, we appreciate him more.
Praise should also go to Sarah Daniels as Lauren, a factory worker who falls for Charlie. Her knack for injecting natural, humorous moves add to the enjoyment of her solo, “The History of Wring Guys.”
The performances match the vibrancy of Lauper’s songs and Fierstein’s book. But the underlying fascination with “Kinky Boots” is that the true story behind it shows that changing one’s view about others, no matter how quirky they are, can bring lasting friendships and might even save factory jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.