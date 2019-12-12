INDIANAPOLIS — There is important homework that needs to be completed before seeing the Tony-winning phenom “Hamilton” by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The assignment? Google the lyrics.
On stage at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis, this hip-hop history lesson runs nearly three hours, yet the words, characterizations and conversations rush out at a rapid-fire pace.
Wait until you try to track Maquis de Lafayette’s rap, with 19 words in three seconds, in “Guns and Ships.” You don’t want to waste your shot by missing the lyrical nuances of this revolutionary show.
“Hamilton,” which was named Best Musical for 2016, has performances through Dec. 29 at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis.
Pre-show homework may help better understand the characters based on the Founding Fathers (George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, those guys) and focused on the life of American statesman Alexander Hamilton, the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury (his portrait is on our $10 bill).
Hamilton is played with drive and conviction by Joseph Morales, who starred in the original Chicago production.
Broadway actor Nik Walker’s role as Aaron Burr digs deep into character. As occasional narrator, Walker is sturdy in his humanity; you understand his growing indignation over his relationship with Hamilton.
And give wild applause to the reign of Neil Haskell as the blue-blooded King George. Haskell squeezes every bit of irony out of his role in handling that annoying American Revolution.
By using brilliant casting, the roles are often portrayed by non-white actors. While those historically white roles are fittingly up-ended (and more appealing to audiences universally), so are the takes on women.
But there is clear objective in taking the three Schuyler sisters (Hamilton marries Eliza and has an emotional affair with Angelica) from their introduction in a bouncy R&B Destiny’s Child workup to the sentimental finale.
The musical has been criticized by some for caricature-like portrayals of the women in Hamilton’s life; they sing mostly about romance, not taxation or rebellion. There is rare talk of gender’s place in the history of the Constitution and indeed the formation of American government.
Angelica Schuyler, played by understudy Emily Jenda on Wednesday night, notes she’s been reading Thomas Paine. Then the sisters quote the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident…”
Angelica adds, “And when I meet Thomas Jefferson … I’m a compel him to include women in the sequel!”
Of the vital songs in this show, Eliza’s “Burn” is stunning and gut-wrenching. Her rage comes after Hamilton publicly admits to an affair.
Each word sears the heart: “I’m erasing myself from the narrative / Let future historians wonder / How Eliza reacted when you broke her heart / I am watching it burn.”
After Hamilton’s death, Eliza is the character who takes control of her own legacy. Among other accomplishments, she established New York City’s first orphanage. “I stop wasting time on tears / I live another 50 years / It’s not enough.”
“Hamilton” explores the legacies of the founders of America while assuring that its own story will be remembered by ages to come.
“Hamilton” is groundbreaking but it doesn’t hurt one bit to read the lyrics first and be prepared for the coming revolution.
