INDIANAPOLIS — If spooky season has you hungering for something a little bit scary, a little bit weird and a little bit wacky, then take a trip down to Mushnik's flower shop on Skid Row. You'll find a fantastic feast of comedy, horror, sci-fi and music guaranteed to satisfy those hunger pains.
Serving up that feast is the sensational cast of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's latest production, "Little Shop of Horrors." The musical is based on the original 1960 film by legendary director Roger Corman, which was reborn on and off Broadway and reimagined in the star-studded 1986 film starring Rick Moranis, Steve Martin, Bill Murray and John Candy. It's on stage here through Nov. 17, making it the perfect Halloween outing.
As the musical opens, we visit the flower shop where Mr. Mushnik (Douglas E. Stark) decides he's got to close the doors on his floundering business. Meek and shy floral assistant Seymour Krelborn (Joey Boos) and coworker Audrey (Jenny Reber) suggest Mushnik's could attract some business by displaying a plant Seymour has been cultivating, an unknown species he calls the "Audrey II." The plan works, and soon the whole world is buzzing about Seymour's incredible plant.
But the plant comes with a dreadful secret — one that could bring Seymour everything he's ever dreamed of or put the entire planet at risk.
What follows is a charming bit of horror hijinks, accompanied by some pretty catchy tunes that will stick with you long after you've gone home. (It's almost a week later, and I still find myself shaking my hip to the opening "Little Shop of Horrors" doo-wop.)
Boos, who played Gideon in last season's "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," is well within his element as Seymour. It's actually the second time he's played the part, so he is incredibly comfortable in Seymour's skin. Don't be fooled by Seymour's nasal tone — Boos has a serious set of pipes, which are put on full display in "Suddenly Seymour."
He's also got great chemistry with his leading lady. Reber returns to Beef & Boards after starring as Frenchy in "Grease" early this season. She's well-suited for the sweet but naive Audrey and shows off her own vocal range in "Somewhere That's Green." Reber triumphs most in her deadpan delivery of the details of the abuse she suffers at the hands of boyfriend Orin Scrivello, DDS.
Logan Moore shines as the dentist, bringing the wacky to this wackadoodle. He is over-the-top and aggressive as the role demands. And he nails the physical comedy aspects of Scrivello's eventual demise.
You may find yourself swooning for the bloodthirsty plant, voiced by Josiah R. McCruiston. His velvety, rich tones are seductive, and when Audrey II cries, "Feed me, Seymour," you may find yourself ready to open up a vein to quench his need. Maybe it's not such a bad thing he wants to take over the world.
Josh Maldonado deserves a tip of the hat for his work as Audrey II's puppeteer. As do urchins Devin Kessler, Carlita Victoria and Jameelah Leaundra, our narrators through this far-out tale.
Keep in mind this particular production is rated PG-13 and may disturb some younger audience members.
But for lovers of the creepy and kooky, it will disturb you in all the right ways.
Tickets, ranging from $45 to $70, are available from the box office by calling 317-872-9664 and include the dinner buffet. For more information or a show schedule, visit beefandboards.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.