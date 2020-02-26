INDIANAPOLIS — Never has failure seemed so successful.
“The Play That Goes Wrong,” playing at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis through March 1, takes goofs to the extreme … just as the script tells it to do.
The madcap production is the fourth of six in the 2019-20 Broadway Across America season to be produced in Indianapolis. Suffice it to say this play within a play is nothing like the previous three: “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Hamilton” and “Come From Away.”
It might be cliche, as well as incorrect from a literal standpoint, to indicate any theater production is “nonstop laughter,” but this one sure comes close. Maybe we can get away with labeling it “laugh a minute” because there’s nary 60 seconds that go by without some kind of guffaw.
This is a hilarious look at a bungling stage production, something theatergoers have experienced as far back as the 1600s with Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and more recently with oft-performed farce “Noises Off,” which opened the 2019 season of Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre.
In this case, you don’t have to go past the title to figure out the gist of “The Play That Goes Wrong.” The plot, such as it is, focuses on the semi-amateur Cornley University Drama Society presenting “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” The ragtag company is the embodiment of Murphy’s Law.
Its over-the-top acting features a bevy of mispronounced words and repeated lines, while corpses seem to be in a constant state of motion. Then there’s the ongoing problems with the set, lighting and sound. Doors won’t open, or won’t stay shut or manage to fling open in inopportune times for the actors standing near them.
The fun — and blunders — actually start before “The Play That Goes Wrong” begins as “Haversham” crew members try to patch together the set, getting assistance from a member of the audience and a little duct tape. And then the director (or rather Chris Lanceley who plays the “Haversham” director) gives an apology for a box-office mishap in which patrons were seeing this show rather than “Hamilton.”
Acting to be bad must be tough for actors always striving to be good, but the acting here — and athleticism that often goes with it — is incredible. Somehow putting it all together is director Matt DiCarlo. The set design was honored with a 2017 Tony Award, an honor well-deserved if what is put forth at Clowes by Nigel Hook is any indication of the set during the show’s 745-performances at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre. The trick must be to design a set that can easily fall apart because fall apart in all sorts of ways it does.
If there’s a critique of “The Play That Goes Wrong,” it’s that for all the hilarious pratfalls and other comedic skills of the cast, the whole notion of any kind of plot seems to have been lost. In many ways, the nonstop slapstick becomes nothing more than a long comedy sketch. But that’s not really a bad thing.
Sure, it doesn’t have the music of “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Hamilton” or “Come From Away” (or much of any music for that matter other than a smattering of Duran Duran which is an ongoing joke). Nor does it have the messages of those three productions.
Its lone message is laughter and in these times, that can often be the best message. For that reason, “The Play That Goes Wrong” gets it right.
