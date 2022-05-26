INDIANAPOLIS — An audience demands certain qualities from stage adaptations of classic movies, in this case, “Mary Poppins.”
And all the pieces fit neatly and tenderly together in the production running through July 10 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.
Most importantly, Mary, the British Edwardian-era nanny, must be proper and unpredictable, assertive yet caring. Mary must be ”Practically Perfect” as she sings in the first act.
Cara Statham Serber, reprising the role from Beef & Board’s 2014 production, fits every dimension of the main character. Her crisp singing adds clarity to the plot
Based on the books by P.L. Travers first published in 1934 and the 1964 Disney movie starring Julie Andrews, this musical debuted in London in 2004 and came to Broadway in 2006. A few songs and characters have been added and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" is not pronounced backwards the same way as Andrews sang it. (As it turns out, that change doesn’t matter and the sing-along song is as joyous as ever.)
My favorite, “Step in Time,” has energy with chimney sweep choreography and both “A Spoonful of Sugar” and the colorful “Jolly Holiday” are delivered with verve.
A lithe, jovial Buddy Reeder plays chimney sweep Bert.
The Bankses, who “hire” Mary Poppins, weave a nice thread as George Banks (a gruff yet orderly Eddie Curry) discovers the value of family with help from his wife Winifred (a sparkling Heather Patterson King) though the suffragette activism by Mrs. Banks seemed stronger in the original film. Kate Boice sings and acts with natural ease as the Banks' daughter, Jane. The Banks’ son, Michael, is performed with determination and precociousness by Max Geronimo of Anderson.
And yes, Mary Poppins does float above the audience.
The ”flying part” was one of my 7-year-old grandson’s favorite scenes; our 8-year-old granddaughter enjoyed the silly actions of butler Robinson (a quirky Doug King) though she wondered why Mary and the Banks children didn’t jump into chimney sweep Bert’s drawings as they did in the 1964 movie — you see, we are learning the difference between animation and live action it seems. However, both grandchildren lasted through the two-and-a-half hour (with intermission) show.
Serber is the real lure in this production. She delivers straight-faced jabs with hands folded in one moment and smiles affectionately at Bert and the children in the next — elements we demand from this beloved Disney character. By the end, when she picks up her carpet bag to move on, Serber has shown us why we loved Mary Poppins in the first place.