INDIANAPOLIS — We’ve heard this story before. Millionaire meets a prostitute who has a heart of gold. They fall in love.
There’s not much else to the narrative in “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” the show that debuted on Broadway in 2018 but failed to be nominated for a Tony.
We remember the tale from 1990 with the wildly popular rom-com starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. The musical, running through Sunday at the Murat Theatre, follows those same characters, escort Vivian Ward and mega-rich businessman Edward Lewis. And like the movie, the stage production avoids offering a cautionary tale about uber-wealth or buying women for sex, which tends to make one wonder how all this fits now in a #metoo era.
Through we get a hint of Vivian’s frustration over her night job in “This is My Life” when she sings, “I’m so tired of lettin’ everybody else but me define a woman’s worth.”
Enough of that. You won’t have time for pondering the heavy stuff in this fluff-filled show. Instead, there’s up-tempo tunes, sparkly clothes worn by leggy extras, and a message that a rich guy offering glamour can take any hooker out of the daily grind.
As Vivian, Olivia Valli (Frankie’s granddaughter) seems to be having fun with the role, trying her best to make the character bold and brassy. As Edward, Adam Pascal delivers lines exactly as would the stilted conservative businessman he’s portraying.
The actor to watch is Kyle Taylor Parker whose dance number, “On a Night Like Tonight,” sparkles more than any Rodeo Drive gown. His energy and actions are natural and never seem to be begging for audience reaction.
A quick note: the sound is excellent at the Murat (though COVID restrictions are not enjoyable); every word is clear.
But there’s a lot needed to fill the 2 hours and 20 minutes. That’s why there’s a song about shopping, one about offbeat Hollywood and one about negotiating a week’s worth of escort service. (Isn’t it funny how this story was kinda fun in 1990 but 30 years later, not so much — which shows Julia Roberts’ charisma can win over any shallow narrative.)
Yet, as they say, if you loved that movie, you’ll like the musical. Just don’t base your expectations for this stage show on your memories of Julia and Richard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.