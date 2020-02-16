INDIANAPOLIS — Grab your boogie shoes and get ready to dance ’cause Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s last production will have you movin’ and groovin’ as you’re transported back in time to the heyday of disco.
“Saturday Night Fever,” on stage at Beef & Boards for the first time, brings 1970s New York City to life as Tony Manero, a streetwise kid with some killer moves, finds escape from his dead-end life in Brooklyn at the 2001 Odyssey Club. Based on the 1977 Norman Wexler film starring John Travolta, the show explores Tony’s complex relationships on and off the dance floor. There’s plenty of humor, a lot of swagger and some deep soul-searching that keeps the party atmosphere grounded.
Jeremy Sartin ably fills Travolta’s platform shoes as Tony. He’s suave and smooth when tackling the complex dance numbers, flawlessly moving from solo strutting to taking the lead with his many disco partners. One might get lost in his mesmerizing movements, but Sartin’s vocals shouldn’t be overlooked.
Neither should his chemistry with leading lady Amanda Tong, who plays Stephanie Mangano. She’s a tough chick who catches Tony’s eye with her beauty, grace and ambition to make more of herself than expected of her Brooklyn address. Tong, last seen at Beef & Boards in “Man of La Mancha” in 2018, doesn’t let herself be outshined, dazzling the audience with impressive vocals while more than keeping up with Sartin on the dance floor.
And that’s where this show shines … there’s never a dull moment inside the 2001 Odyssey Club. Choreographer Ron Morgan and his ensemble cast of dancers put on quite the spectacle. And it’s all to a familiar and amazing score of hits, including “Stayin’ Alive,” “If I Can’t Have You,” “How Deep is Your Love,” “Boogie Shoes” and “Disco Inferno.”
Three other cast members deserve a nod of recognition as standouts in the production. Director Jeff Stockberger makes the most of his short stints on stage as Mr. Fusco, a dance instructor at the studio Tony frequents. Fusco leads his female students through some “interesting” dance moves in typical Stockberger fashion. It’s LOL stuff that will have you struggling to keep yourself from falling out of your seat.
Another nod goes to B&B regular Peter Scharbrough, who plays the club DJ, Monty. He wears Monty’s long, shaggy wig and cape with gusto. And his time on the mic in the disco is definitely a highlight of the show.
So, too, are the vocal stylings of Megan Flynn as club singer Candy. She has a commanding voice that almost makes you ignore the incredible dance numbers going on around her.
“Saturday Night Fever” is rated PG-13 for adult language and sexual innuendo, ’cause it’s the 70s in Brooklyn, so this probably isn’t the best show for young children. (Those with young ones might want to check out Beef & Boards’ Live Theatre for Kids production “Sleeping Beauty,” which is on stage Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 29.)
But for anyone who’s ever put on a pair of bell bottoms, pulled on go-go boots or shook a hip to a groovy beat, it’s a must-see time machine that will take you back … way back … and give you a fever you won’t want to break.
“Saturday Night Fever” is on stage through March 29. For tickets, visit beefandboards.com or call the box office at 317-872-9664 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays. Tickets range from $47.50 to $72.50 and include the dinner buffet.
