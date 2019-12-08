Richard Sterban, Oak Ridge Boys spend Christmas season doing what they love

In 1972, Richard Sterban was on top of the world.
A member of the J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet, Sterban, known for his rich and deep bass vocals, was on tour with Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ’n’ Roll. It was the opportunity of a lifetime.
But an unexpected phone call prompted Sterban to walk away from it all.
“I got a phone call one day from William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys,” Sterban said in a November phone interview. “He called me and said their bass singer was leaving the group, and the Oak Ridge Boys wanted to know if I would be interested in the job.”
A fan of the country/gospel group and believing they had enormous potential, Sterban decided he wanted to be part of it. He followed his heart and joined what would soon become one of the most iconic groups in country music history. A lot of people questioned his decision to leave the King but, even then, he believed he was doing the right thing.
“I think time has proven I did make a pretty good decision because so many great things have happened to me,” Sterban said. “Not just me personally, but all four of the Oak Ridge Boys. We’ve had such a great career, and it’s really been such a special time. So back then I think I really did make the right decision.”
Almost five decades later, the Oak Ridge Boys are still making new music and touring across the country. Sterban attributes the group’s longevity to a number of factors, including the Oak Ridge Boys’ desire to continue a history that dates back to World War II. That’s when a group called the Georgia Clodhoppers would visit Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to entertain the workers developing the atomic bomb. Their frequent visits earned them the name the Oak Ridge Quartet. That group sang through the mid-1950s before disbanding and reorganizing under the present name. Golden joined in 1965, followed by Duane Allen in 1966, Sterban in 1972 and Joe Bonsall in 1973.
Over the past 47 years, the Oak Ridge Boys have formed a special relationship with each other, a “true brotherhood.” Sterban says those lasting friendships have contributed to their success as well. But even more than that, it’s a shared love for what they do each and every night that’s given the group staying power.
“Every night when we’re on tour we still look forward to getting up on stage, taking our music live to our fans and to our audiences. That has not changed,” Sterban said. “We are actually still having fun doing this.”
Over the course of the Oaks’ careers, the business has changed and so has the music. When Sterban listens to country radio or watches the awards shows, he sees why the Oak Ridge Boys “don’t quite fit in anymore.” But he doesn’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing, even if it means the Oaks are now considered “classic country.”
“I think we’ve had a lot of good, young, talented people that have come into our business, and they have made our business bigger and better,” Sterban said. “They’ve taken the bar and they’ve raised it several levels.”
The Oak Ridge Boys, inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, recently have been working with Dave Cobb, one of the most in-demand producers in Nashville. Sterban said he’s challenged the group musically in the studio.
“He’s taken us down some roads musically that are very, very special,” Sterban said. “So I think the new music puts new life and new energy into us and then into our show.”
The group still plays 150 tour dates a year. And they’ll bring the biggest part of their year, an annual Christmas show, to the Paramount Theatre on Dec. 11. It’s the 30th year for the holiday show, an idea that started when the Oaks were performing with another country icon, Kenny Rogers.
“He put us on his Christmas tour,” Sterban said. “And I remember one night while we were out there singing Christmas songs with him, after the show, we all looked at each other and said, ‘You know, I think we can do this ourselves.’”
The next year, the Oak Ridge Boys Christmas show was born. And it just happened to coincide with the release of their first Christmas album. They’ve produced eight Christmas records over the years, including “The Oak Ridge Boys Down Home Christmas,” released this fall.
“It just wouldn’t seem to be right to have a year without the Oak Ridge Boys getting together, rehearsing, putting a Christmas show together and going out there and touring,” Sterban said. “That’s what we’ve done for 30 years, and this year will be no exception.”
The Oaks have recorded almost every Christmas song out there, from White Christmas to Jingle Bells. This year, however, they wanted to do something a bit different. So they got together with Cobb and their record label and put together an album that features a few traditional songs but is also comprised of brand new material.
“Dave Cobb being a very hot producer, he has access to a lot of these young writers, and they wrote songs especially for the Oak Ridge Boys and for our Christmas album,” Sterban said. “So there’s a lot of fresh, new material on this Christmas album that we will be adding to our Christmas show.”
Those new songs mean a lot more rehearsing for the show, which will also feature a few non-Christmas songs, including the group’s breakout hit, “Elvira.”
It’s another non-Christmas song in the show that’s come to be incredibly special to the group – “Amazing Grace.” The Oaks’ journey with the song dates back 35 years to their first meeting with George H.W. Bush, then the vice president of the United States. After performing an impromptu concert for him on the White House lawn, the group established a deep friendship with Bush, singing for him when he was president and in the years after he left the White House. Every performance had one thing in common – Bush wanted to hear “Amazing Grace.”
“Before he died, he asked us if we would sing ‘Amazing Grace’ at his funeral,” Sterban said. “And we promised him, ‘Yes, Mr. President, you can count on us. We will be there.’”
The call came when the Oak Ridge Boys were in the middle of their Christmas tour in Spokane, Washington. After the concert that night, they got on a private jet, flew to Houston, had a few moments to freshen up and then headed to the church. Then they drove back to the airport, flew back to Washington and did a show that night, all in about 24 hours with little to no sleep.
“We were able to pull it off. I think the good Lord gave us the strength to do it, and we did not miss a date in the process,” Sterban said. “But the most important thing is we kept our promise to President Bush.”
They’ve been performing “Amazing Grace” at every show since, prompting the record label to request its presence on the Christmas album.
The tour will wrap up just before Christmas, and the Oak Ridge Boys will take a couple weeks off from the road to enjoy the holidays with their families. Then, about the middle of January, they’ll be right back at it, with more than 100 days already booked for the next year.
The Oak Ridge Boys don’t plan to retire anytime soon. They wouldn’t know how to, Sterban says.
But until touring and making music can no longer be a reality, they’ll just keep doing what they were called to do.
“Nothing lasts forever, including the Oak Ridge Boys,” Sterban said. “But I think as long as the good Lord above continues to allow the Oak Ridge Boys to enjoy good health, you’re going to see us out here doing this because this is what we really love doing.”