ANDERSON — As motorcycles filed into the Double T Leather parking lot, a small group stood under a canopy with an abundance of Jack’s Donuts and “Ride for Life” T-shirts.
On Saturday, May 14, Ride for Life held a “Spring Breakout Rally” for the Turn Away No Longer House.
Under the canopy, Ride for Life founder and event coordinator Kelli Lane delegated tasks and checked in participating bikers to the event.
“It was just me and some of my biker buddies,” she said. “We just thought somebody’s got to do something because this town is getting rough, and I love my community so much. We just thought we’ve got to do something to make a positive mark.”
Lane explained that she founded Ride for Life because she saw a need in her community and believes a little help can go a long way for anyone.
“We need to put our hand out, [no matter] what their situation is or what put them there,” she said. “We’re all recovering addicts. Maybe that time you give somebody a hand, they’re gonna come out of it. Every time you can’t just say no.”
Ride for Life is in its fifth year and began holding two major rides annually instead of one just last year.
For the spring rides, Lane explained all profits go toward the TANL House, including raffles, auctions and free-will donations. The bikers also make multiple stops on the route, where bars donate per bike or vehicle.
“The bars donate $1 per bike and a lot of them do $1 per bike and $1 per vehicle, so if [people] just come, whether you can afford to put money in a box or not, we’re still going to make money because you’re with us showing support,” she said.
The final stop for this ride was the Rally Grounds, complete with cornhole, camping, food trucks, music by the O.K. Boomer Band and even a wedding, all supporting the TANL House.
“The spring ride will always be for Turn Away No Longer as long as they’re here,” Lane said. “It’s a great organization. I’ve never seen people that are so dedicated like Tracy and Jeremiah.”
Co-founders Tracy and Jeremiah Walters created the TANL House to provide items and services to children in foster care.
“When we first started it, there were over 800 children in Madison County in foster care,” Tracy Walters said. “We started our initiative with a “swag pack” that provides emergency items so children can have hygiene and stuff like that when they come into care.”
The Walters explained that former foster youth Becca Mattson plays a huge role in the TANL House, keeping them grounded and on track.
Mattson is a board member and spokesperson for the TANL house, writing and speaking about her experiences in the foster care system to provide perspective.
“A lot of times when our youth come into care, it takes a while to find a placement for them because we don’t have as many foster homes in Indiana as we really need,” Mattson explained. “The TANL House basically prevents us from becoming homeless, prevents us from having to sleep on the floor of the DCS office or special shelters.
“What it does is it allows us to come to a home where a caseworker can be present and we can do things like eat a meal, take a nap, take a shower and really just have a place to be. That’s a lot less stigmatizing and a lot less difficult than staying in a DCS home or in a shelter,” Mattson said.
Mattson strongly believes that in order to see the change that’s needed, everyone has to help in whatever way they can.
“We’re incredibly thankful to the community for their support, and we need it now more than ever,” she said. “This is an excellent project, and I’m convinced it’s going to change the lives of our youth, but it requires everyone’s involvement. Somebody can’t do everything, but everybody can do something. We need hands and we need hearts in order to make this happen.”
Another Ride for Life event benefiting the TANL House, “Summer Dayz,” will take place Saturday, July 9 at 611 E 53rd St. in Anderson from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with raffles, live music and games.