ANDERSON — A medical issue while traveling to Indiana has prompted LeAnn Rimes to cancel her concert planned for tonight at the Paramount Theatre Centre and Ballroom.
The Paramount posted a message on its Facebook page from Rimes that read:
“I’m so sorry to say that that we’ve had to cancel tonight’s show. We were near Indiana, but due to extensive pain, we had to reroute to address what is occurring. This is completely out of my hands and I would much prefer to be there with my loves tonight. I love you all and can’t wait to see you soon when I am pain free!”
Officials said refunds will be issued electronically this week for credit and debit card purchases, with funds expected to take between three and five business days to clear financial institutions. Check and cash purchases will be refunded via check and mailed to the ticket buyer’s address.
