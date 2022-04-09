ALEXANDRIA — In August of last year, Gary Simmons, an active person within the Madison County 4-H community, died of COVID-19.
Simmons, a lifelong Madison County resident, was a 10-year 4-H member in his youth and later went on to serve as an adult volunteer and director of the Purdue Extension.
In his role with the extension, in which he served for nearly two decades, Simmons helped with the 4-H aspect of the fair and led the junior leaders program.
Because of Simmons, Olivia Williams, president of Junior Leaders and a senior at Lapel High School, decided she wanted to pursue agricultural education.
“He touched our hearts and he was really influential and inspirational,” Williams said.
Recognizing the lasting impact that Simmons made on the community, the Madison County 4-H Association wanted to find a way to memorialize him.
The memorial committee, which was tasked with determining how to honor Simmons, decided on building a shelter house at the 4-H grounds.
The shelter will be located near the show arena, in the same place Simmons would set up a tent each year for fairgoers to escape from the sun and relax.
According to Bill Decker, 4-H educator with Purdue Extension, the plan is to have the shelter house completed by the start of the 4-H Fair, which is set to start July 17.
Williams, who serves on the memorial committee, said she has been privileged to be able to work on this project.
“It has been a privilege working on this, getting to be a part of this and getting to do something for someone’s memory who has done so much for me,” she said.
After his passing, Simmons’ family asked that any memorial contributions be sent to the 4-H Association. The association also created a GoFundMe for Simmons where community members could donate.
With just those donations, the association had raised over one-third of the projected cost to built the shelter house.
In addition to the donations that will help fund the memorial project, Junior Leaders will be hosting a craft show on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the county fairgrounds located at 512 E 4th St. in Alexandria.
According to Decker, there will be 40 vendors present at the craft show. Money from the booth rentals will go toward the fund and vendors will keep their profits. With money from the booth rentals, Junior Leaders expects to raise over $1,000.
At the craft show, there will also be an opportunity for the community to donate to the memorial fund.
Decker said that the approximate cost of the shelter house is $12,500.
“We have about $8,500 on hand,” Decker said. “We’re really happy with that.”
Donation checks can be mailed to Purdue Extension, 3424 Mounds Road, Anderson, IN 46017, addressed to the Madison County 4-H association with “Gary Simmons memorial” written in the “for” line.