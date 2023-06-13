ANDERSON — Using a shipwreck to raise the roof is what Cirque Du Sallee is doing this summer with the tiki pop-up speakeasy, Wrecked.
Starting June 15, guests can book a two-hour time slot by purchasing tickets. Tickets come with clues regarding the location. A password is required to enter. The password is printed on the ticket, according to co-owner Darla Sallee.
Wrecked will be similar to that of Jingles Bar, the Yuletide-themed speakeasy experience, which Sallee said was a success.
Chesterfield Clerk-Treasurer Debbie Dunham, who patronized Jingles Bar, said she's excited about Wrecked.
Dunham said such experiences provide residents with quality experiences they can afford and look forward to.
Wrecked is slated open June 15 and every Thursday to Saturday until August 12.
Just like Jingles, proceeds will go toward a local non-profit. This year it's Anderson's Mainstage and Alley Theatres.
Special efforts are being made to help the former build a new roof.
Sallee said theatre has been a major influence in her life since elementary school as it instilled confidence and public speaking skills, which she utilizes as Executive Director for Anderson Symphony Orchestra.
She hopes locals will have similar opportunities. It's also a way to keep Downtown Anderson alive.
"I just love everything Anderson. I'm so excited about all of the great new things happening in town and I want to be a part of that too," she said.