ANDERSON — Folks can come see “Sister Act,” but shouldn’t expect the movie. Co-Director Brian Shetterly said there are significant differences, beginning with the music.
Shetterly described the music as having a Disney type feel; the writer is Alan Mencken, who wrote songs for “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” among others. Glenn Slater wrote the lyrics.
The play follows the same basic storyline as the movie. Deloris, a Las Vegas showgirl hides out in a convent after seeing a murder. Upon entering the convent, she finds it lacks one thing — excitement.
That’s where Deloris comes in.
“Deloris brings the beat, life, joy, change. She just brings a livelihood that’s been missing in the convent,” said Zarah Shejule, the actor portraying Deloris.
Music isn’t the only thing affected by Deloris. Her fellow nuns start to become more vibrant and vocal, including Sister Mary Roberts.
“She starts out really shy and just kind of grows throughout the play, has some moments where she finds her bravery,” said Katelin Clark who portrays Sister Mary Roberts.
Not everyone likes change. Deloris’ unconventional attitude raises the ire of Mother Superior, head of the convent. Nevertheless changes continue.
The play serves as a reminder for of the importance of community, according to Shejule.
“Life can get you down, life can not be great all the time, but if you have a great community around you, you can keep going, which is the big thing.”
“Sister Act” is the first production in Mainstage Theatre’s 2023 season. The play was a chance for more diverse casting, according to Shetterly. Having a person of color play the lead character was a deciding factor.
“I think Mainstage was trying to look for some diversity and this is a start to what can come in the future,” he said.
Shetterly said he didn’t know for sure as he’s not a board member, but implied it was his guess.
Mainstage conducted its ‘review night’ Monday night to the delight of audiences. Shejule remembered audience members standing and clapping at various points.
Both she and Shetterly said folks should come expecting to have a good time.
“Sister Act” is one of five plays to be performed at Mainstage this season. The other plays are “Radium Girls,” “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” “Lend Me a Tenor” and “Next to Normal.”
Further details are available on the Mainstage website at www.mainstagetheatre.org.