INDIANAPOLIS — Most Hoosiers have heard of Michelangelo’s stunning artwork in Rome’s Sistine Chapel. But for many of us, a visit to the Vatican to observe the famed frescoes in person is not feasible.
For the remainder of this month, Indiana residents have a chance to experience reproductions of the famed art work at the Circle Centre Mall.
With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in a truly unique way using licensed high-definition photos, according to the website. Brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings, the artwork gives visitors a chance to engage with it in ways that were never before possible, seeing every detail, every brush stroke and every color of the artist’s 34 frescoes.
“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” is a collection of the artist’s renowned ceiling frescoes reproduced in a format that allows viewers to get face-to-face with the masterpieces.
It takes approximately 90 minutes to walk through the 34 reproductions that come with a free audio presentation at each piece of artwork to explain how the original paintings were created.
The most famous of Michelangelo’s painting is the “Creation of Adam," in which God is reaching toward Adam, ready to bring the first human to life.
“The Last Judgment” brings the viewer up close to the famous artwork so that every detail can be observed, and the video recording explains every detail of the painting.
Another reproduction shows the artist's depiction of Adam and Eve being banished from the Garden of Eden, which includes a painting of the first two humans at both a young age and older after being driven from the Garden.
The frescoes on the ceiling, collectively known as the Sistine Ceiling, were commissioned by Pope Julius II in 1508 and were painted by Michelangelo from 1508 to 1512. They depict incidents and personages from the Old Testament. The Last Judgment fresco on the west wall was painted by Michelangelo for Pope Paul III in the period from 1534 to 1541.
In 1989, a decade-long cleaning process removed from the paintings several centuries’ accumulation of dirt, smoke and varnish.
Michelangelo painted the ceiling while lying flat on his back on scaffolding, and the paint was applied to fresh plaster.
The introduction explains that Michelangelo originally thought he was being commissioned by the Pope to create a statue, and was not aware until arriving in Rome that the work involved the painting of the ceiling.
The Sistine Chapel exhibit has been to 50 cities before arriving in Indianapolis.
The exhibit runs through Aug. 28 with adult tickets priced at $19.20 and $13.40 for children.