ALEXANDRIA — The 2023 Madison County 4-H Fair Queen Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison County Farm Bureau 4-H Building Exhibit Hall.
The following are vying for the crown:
Brianna Lane
Address: Elwood
County of Residence: Madison
Age: 18
School: Elwood Jr./Sr. High School
4-H Club(s): Happy Helpers, Junior Leaders, County Mounties
Parents: Brian and Tammy Lane
4-H projects, activities, and awards: 2022 Madison County 4-H Fair Queen First Runner-Up; 2022 4-H Achievement Award; indoor projects: foods, food preservation, photography, electric, fine arts, ceramics, livestock: sheep, goats, horses, swine, rabbits, poultry; Happy Helpers Club president; Junior Leaders Club secretary/treasurer, 10-year 4-H member.
Youth activities: Varsity swim, varsity cheerleading, varsity track and field, varsity bowling, student council, class vice president, Elwood Antlers Lodge (chaplain), Youth Leadership Academy (YLA), YTLA Balance program, Bring Change to Mind Club president, elementary math tutoring, Piano Guild, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society; dance lessons/competitions, Student Against Destructive Decisions, Be the Majority Campaign participant, National Society of High School Scholars.
Hobbies: Spending time with friends and family, meeting new people, and traveling. Enjoys spending time with animals because she’s able to learn new things each and every day.
Future career plans and ambitions: Plans to attend Indiana University to obtain a bachelor’s of science degree in biology and take courses in an undergraduate pre-medical program. This will allow her to ultimately obtain a job as a neonatologist.
Shelby Noelle Brown
Address: Alexandria
Age: 17
School: Alexandria-Monroe High School
4-H Club(s): Madison County Rabbit Club, Madison County Dog Club, and Regulators
Parents: William and Heather Maddox, and Jim and Maura Fredwell
4-H projects, activities and awards: Cat, dog, pocket pets, horse, goat, dairy cattle, photography, shooting sports, outdoor pursuits, photography, rabbits.
Youth activities: National Honor Society, top 10 of her class, volunteer at Indianapolis Zoo, works at the Fort Wayne Zoo, and plays on the Alexandria tennis team.
Hobbies: Reading and writing, working with her animals, and spending time with her family.
Future career plans and ambitions: Plans to attend Ball State University and obtain a bachelor’s degree in biology with a concentration in zoology. She will eventually work with animals in a zoo and promote conservation of their habitats, especially the vaquita dolphin.
Emma Harvey
Address: Pendleton
Age: 17
School: Pendleton Heights High School
4-H Club(s): Fur and Feathers
Parents: Matt Harvey and Christy Harvey
4-H projects, activities, and awards: Photography, microbiology, beekeeping, ceramics, forestry, foods, poultry and animal science. She has received the National 4-H Award for Forestry and Top Herdsman for poultry. For the past two years, she has been the president of the Fur and Feathers Club, also serving as vice president for four years.
Youth activities: Played soccer for 10 years as well as rugby and wrestling for two years. She is a part of the BETA club at PHHS.
Hobbies: Photography, painting pottery, hiking with friends, and working out.
Future career plans and ambitions: To go to Ball State University to receive her bachelor’s degree in interior design and minor in historical preservation. After college she plans to pursue this career by working with the Disney Company to design and create rooms and other spaces for the Disney parks. She hopes to achieve a new world of imagination for kids around the world.
Kaylin Nolen
Address: Anderson
Age: 18
School: Ball State University
4-H Club(s): Alex Ag
Parents: Missy Kelley and Stan Nolen
4-H projects, activities, and awards: Veterinary science, sewing, needlecraft, beef, reading, recycling, genealogy, gardening, shooting sports, foods, microwave foods, food preservation, gift wrapping, arts and crafts. A 10-year 4-H member, multiple State Fair entries and merit awards.
Youth activities: Chi Omega Sorority, Pre-Health Profession Club, and Be the Match Club.
Hobbies: Spending time with family and friends, baking and going to the gym.
Future career plans and ambitions: Currently attending BSU to pursue a degree in biology and pre-med. Her end career goal is to become a doctor of radiology.
Allie Clark
Address: Alexandria
Age: 17
School: Alexandria-Monroe High School
4-H Club (s): Alex Ag
Parents: Greg and Leslie Clark
4-H projects, activities and awards: Swine, 8-year member, 2018 Reserve Champion Hereford Gilt, 2019 Reserve Champion Hereford Gilt; 2020 Reserve Champion Hereford Gilt; 2021 Champion Landrace Gilt; 2022 Champion Bred and Owned: Barrow and Gilt, 2022 Reserve Champion Landrace Gilt; and two years of sewing.
Youth activities: Tennis, volleyball, Student Council, class officer, Prom Committee, National Honor Society, athlete of Leadership Club; Youth Group of St. Mary of Alexandria, and Spanish Club.
Hobbies: Playing tennis, volleyball, writing, hanging out with friends and family, skiing and lifting.
Future career plans and ambitions: Plans to attend Butler University to get her degree in early childhood education.
Paige Dupps
Address: Yorktown
Age: 18
4-H Club(s): Alex Ag and Petroleum Power
Parents: Steve and Darlene Dupps
4-H projects, activities and awards: During her 10 years of 4-H, she has been involved in swine, goats, dairy beef, sheep, vet science, petroleum power, shooting sports, animal education, baking, photography, gardening, electric and rabbit. She has had the honor of serving as president of the Petroleum Power club for three years as well as attending the National 4-H Dairy Conference in 2022.
Youth activities: Prior to graduating early from Yorktown in December, she was involved in the Yorktown High School Ambassador program. She is currently working a full-time job as well as managing her herd of livestock and participating in competitive shooting sports.
Hobbies: Reading, showing livestock, hunting and hanging out with friends.
Future career plans and ambitions: She will be attending Redlands Community College in El Reno, Oklahoma, this fall to obtain her associate’s degree in animal sciences and artificial insemination. She hopes to then transfer to Kansas State University to obtain her bachelor’s degree in animal sciences and work in livestock reproduction and genetics.