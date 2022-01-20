INDIANAPOLIS — Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, “Jesus Christ Superstar” has long outlived its original controversy and surpassed its modest first Broadway run of 720 shows.
The musical based on the last seven days of the life of Jesus of Nazareth (avoiding resurrection) is a theatre standard. Like anything turning 50, it’s not unusual to seek new energy.
This 90-minute (no intermission) stage show, playing at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis through Jan. 23, is revitalized by going back to its genesis recalling the brown-jacketed, guitar-rich vinyl record that popularized the concept of rock operas. The album debuted in October 1970 and the Broadway show premiered a year later.
Since then, the musical has gone through its own stages from revolutionary Christian youth rock to a TV production with all-American bad boy Alice Cooper as King Herod, a move clearly signaling that the revolution is indeed over.
But the life of “Superstar” can be updated. This touring production rocks loud and brash so you’ll be glad if you remember the lyrics. The occasionally shredding guitars, sax and orchestra tend to drown out some singers but not Cincinnati resident Aaron LaVigne as Jesus who offers a well-enunciated tenor and piercing screams of heartfelt pain as well taking the stage solo for the show-stopping emotional conflict of “Gethsemane.”
Of particular note, Alvin Crawford’s deep bass adds proper fear as Caiaphas, and Erick Patrick filled in wonderfully as Simon Zealotes urging Jesus to aim some hate at Rome.
The choreography by Drew McOnie is vibrant as Jesus’ devotees wave arms and take turns throwing glitter at Jesus to represent the 39 lashes.
Of course, many in the audience come for the spectacle and/or the message. Both are there. And if you’re not moved as Pilate shrieks at Jesus with “Die if you want to you misguided puppet,” you might want to reread John 19. But I don’t want to bring up any moral dilemmas. At 50, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is far removed from ethical conflicts. Now it’s satisfied with finding 1970s energy.
