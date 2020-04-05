Silver linings are hard to find during a worldwide pandemic.
Here in Indiana, we’re mostly confined to our homes except for occasional “essential” trips to the grocery store or pharmacy, to exercise outdoors or to pick up food via carry-out at our local restaurants.
In order to provide some light during these times, many groups, companies and individuals are providing free resources to ease the boredom and boost our spirits.
Here’s a list of 10 freebies to take advantage of while you’re looking forward to brighter days:
1. Take a free hike at Mounds State Park or other area parks.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has temporarily suspended all entrance fees to state parks, state forests, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and state recreation areas.
According to a passage on the DNR website: “Outdoor activities, and travel to and from those activities, are still permitted. These include hiking, biking, fishing, boating, birding, hunting, camping, geocaching and other self-directed legal activities. Hoosiers should practice social distancing.”
2. Journal your thoughts and feelings.
Anderson-based publisher Warner Press is offering a free download of its devotional journal, Faith Over Fear: Journaling for Peace in Life’s Storms at warnerpress.org.
The book’s editor, Robin Fogle, worked on the project in 2017 as she was going through a difficult time in life.
“I knew God had a special plan for this book," Fogle said. "Never did I think that it would be used during a national pandemic, but I have no doubt that God knew.”
The book consists of two-page spreads that begin with inspiring words for the reader's meditation. Then plenty of space is provided for journaling, and each entry ends with a scripture that ties into the thought of the day.
3. Jam to free online concerts via Facebook/Instagram livestream with many locally and nationally known musicians, including Anderson University alumnus Jon McLaughlin.
4. Connect with your inner artist by watching local artist Evan Williams on A Town Center’s Facebook page.
Williams’ Table Top Art, Episode 1, leads kids (or kids at heart) through the creation of a monster, using paper, markers and crayons.
5. Make a mask for a healthcare worker.
Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts in Muncie and stores nationwide are offering free kits and instructions to sew face masks for healthcare workers. Each kit has enough fabric and thread to make at least five masks.
6. Research your ancestry with your Anderson Public Library card.
Ancestry Library is now accessible from home until April 30. The library’s Facebook page also has links to activities, virtual tours, classes and many other boredom-busting ideas.
And, of course, you can always read an e-book via Indiana Digital Media’s Overdrive app on your phone if you have a library card.
7. Challenge your brain with free online Ivy League courses from Harvard, Brown, Columbia and more at classcentral.com. Coursera is also offering free courses.
8. Burn off some steam with Planet Fitness’s Home “Work-Ins” series, live streamed daily at 7 p.m. on Facebook. Gold’s Gym, YMCA and other gyms are offering free classes, as well.
9. Take a virtual tour of a museum across the country or around the world.
The Guggenheim Museum in New York, National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and British Museum in London are just a few of many museums opening their doors for free virtual tours.
10. Get your crafty side on with free craft classes at Blueprint.com through April 16.
Learn to quilt, sew, cook, draw, paint or garden while you spend time social distancing.
