ANDERSON — On her frequent walks through the neighborhood in the Meadowbrook Manor subdivision, Carol Lukens invariably has to budget extra time to stop and chat with her neighbors.
“I get out and walk and it’s saying hi to this person, hi to that person…it’s very friendly, very nice,” said Lukens, who moved into the area about a year ago.
Those informal chats are a natural extension of the friendships Lukens has built quickly in the neighborhood. She and several of her neighbors are part of the Meadowbrook Manor Women’s Club, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a small gathering at the community’s clubhouse.
About two dozen residents gathered to enjoy cake and rolled ice cream and listen to tunes played by local disc jockey Randy Humerickhouse. The party resembled many of the Women’s Club meetings, which typically draw a dozen or so attendees. The club currently has about 20 active members among the subdivision’s 160 or so residents.
“We just kind of take care of each other,” said Marcy Davis, who has lived in Meadowbrook for six years and serves as club president. “Once a month we go out to eat. We play pokeno once a month…we all like to do things for each other.”
While the club’s meetings fill an important need of socialization for many of its members, Davis said a primary focus is on finding ways to help others in need. The club cycles through at least two fundraisers a year, devoting six-month blocks of time to taking up collections for area nonprofits. This year’s beneficiaries are the Humane Society and Alternatives, Inc.
Club members also contribute toward projects in the neighborhood, including maintenance on the clubhouse pool, tree trimming and other upkeep.
“They help out tremendously,” said Larry Walters, president of the neighborhood’s homeowners association. “They give back a lot, doing charities and so forth and things like this.”
Walters said that as modern technologies and conveniences increasingly isolate people, the neighborhood bond fostered by the Women’s Club is a refreshing contrast.
“I think everybody coming together, we need more of that,” he said. “We need a lot more coming together than of separating like everybody has been doing here lately.”
The close-knit connections that club members make with one another aren’t talked about so much as they’re simply experienced, Lukens said.
“We don’t talk about it as much as we share it,” she said. “We just have fun together.”