ANDERSON — This is a memorial show to celebrate the life and art of Terry Flores. Terry graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with an emphasis in painting and printmaking. He lived in Muncie and later in Indianapolis in the historic district of Irvington with his long-term partner and love, Kristan Weatherford.
This exhibition features pieces that span from Terry’s college years to 2021. While much of Terry’s work is figural and organic, his love for science and mathematics pulled him towards geometric and mechanical inspirations as well. Terry would say he didn’t think of the drawing place as a surface, but as a window. His post graduate work includes realism in painting and an exploration into mixed media with commentary and analysis of religion, capitalism, politics and racism. Additionally, he is an institution when it comes to Halloween décor. Terry and Kristan were even featured in Opera Magazine for their winning Halloween House in the Annual Historic Irvington Halloween Festival.
Celebrate the life and artwork of Terry Flores at A Town Center 1206 Meridian St. in Anderson Indiana 5 to 8 p.m. for the annual First Friday Arts Walk.