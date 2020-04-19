Chuck Berry had no particular place to go. Peggy Lee had the fever (it isn’t such a new thing, you know.) Even Snoop Dogg never wanted to be left alone.

Sound like a current pandemic?

Songwriters haven’t yet tackled the coronavirus, per se. But there are enough tunes out there that some lyrics might fit the times.

See if you can come up with some of your own.

“I Want a New Drug” — Huey Lewis and the News

“I want a new drug, one that won't go away

One that won't keep me up all night

One that won't make me sleep all day

One that won't make me nervous

Wonderin' what to do

One that makes me feel like I feel when I'm with you

I'm alone with you

I'm alone with you, baby”

“A Year’s Worth of Distance” — Kenny Loggins

“It's just a year’s worth of distance from you

To build up my resistance

It'll take a year's worth of distance

Distance from you”

“Ain’t No Cure for the Rock and Roll” — The Oak Ridge Boys

“It wasn’t very long until the dread disease

Spread through the very best families

Folks had heard ‘bout the devil’s curse

But they all agreed this was a whole lot worse

The tragedy of my neighborhood

Was my best friend Johnny B Good

And both our girlfriends caught it too”

“Tired of Being Alone” — Al Green

“I'm so tired of being alone,

I'm so tired of on my own,

Sometimes late at night I get to wonderin' about you baby,

Baby, baby, ya ya, baby you're my heart's desire”

“I Think We’re Alone Now” — Tommy James and the Shondells

“I think we’re alone now

There doesn’t seem to be anyone around

I think we’re alone now

The beating of our hearts is the only sound”

“Life During Wartime” — Talking Heads

“I got some groceries, some peanut butter,

To last a couple of days

But I ain't got no speakers, ain't got no headphones,

Ain't got no records to play”

“Social Disease” — Elton John

“And the days they get longer and longer

And the nighttime is a time of little use

For I just get ugly and older

I get juiced on Mateus and just hang loose

And I get bombed for breakfast in the morning

I get bombed for dinner time and tea

I dress in rags, smell a lot, and have a real good time

I'm a genuine example of a social disease”

“Social Disease” — Bon Jovi

“But there's something that I guarantee, yeah

You can't hide when infection starts

Because love is a social disease

Love is a social disease”

“Something in the Air” — Thunderclap Newman

“We have got to get it together

We have got to get it together now

Lock up the streets and houses

Because there's something in the air”

“Sick and Tired” — Fats Domino

“Wake up in the mornin' fix you somethin' to eat,

'Fore I go to work I even brush your teeth

Get home in the evenin' and you're still in bed

Got yourself a rag tied 'round your head”

“I’m Sick Y’All” — Otis Redding

“Lord, pain in my heart workin'

Dragging my feet, y'all

Twelve long days, children

Had a bite to eat now

Y'all want to know, yeah

Tell me what's wrong with me

Said I've been sick, y'all, yeah

Tell you I'm sick, y'all, yeah”

“Bad Moon Rising” — Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Don't go 'round tonight

It's bound to take your life

There's a bad moon on the rise”

“Contagion” — The Black Dahlia Murder

“Now the end's drawing nearer

Upheaval is at hand

Animalistic biddings

A reverse evolution of man

Terror, a world of terror we create

Maddening howls fill the streets as further spreads the plague”

“Courage” — Celine Dion

“Courage, don't you dare fail me now

I need you to keep away the doubts

I'm staring in the face of something new

You're all I got to hold on to

So, courage, don't you dare fail me now”

“Industrial Disease” — Dire Straits

“The work force is disgusted, downs tools and walks

Innocence is injured experience just talks

Everyone seeks damages and everyone agrees

That these are 'classic symptoms of a monetary squeeze'

On ITV and BBC they talk about the curse

Philosophy is useless theology is worse

History boils over there's an economics freeze”

“When Will I See You Again” — The Three Degrees

“When will I see you again?

When will we share precious moments?

Will I have to wait forever?

Will I have to suffer

And cry the whole night through?”

“Ain’t Talking” — Bob Dylan

“Ain’t talkin’, just walkin’

Through a world mysterious and vague

Heart burnin’, still yearnin’

Walking through the cities of the plague”

“Hair” — The Cowsills

“Let it fly in the breeze and get caught in the trees

Give a home to the fleas in my hair

A home for fleas, a hive to bees, a nest for birds

There ain't no words for the beauty, the splendor, the wonder of my

Hair, hair, hair, hair, hair, hair, hair, hair

Flow it, show it, long as God can grow it, my hair”

Find more virus songs online at heraldbulletin.com.

