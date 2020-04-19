Chuck Berry had no particular place to go. Peggy Lee had the fever (it isn’t such a new thing, you know.) Even Snoop Dogg never wanted to be left alone.
Sound like a current pandemic?
Songwriters haven’t yet tackled the coronavirus, per se. But there are enough tunes out there that some lyrics might fit the times.
See if you can come up with some of your own.
“I Want a New Drug” — Huey Lewis and the News
“I want a new drug, one that won't go away
One that won't keep me up all night
One that won't make me sleep all day
One that won't make me nervous
Wonderin' what to do
One that makes me feel like I feel when I'm with you
I'm alone with you
I'm alone with you, baby”
“A Year’s Worth of Distance” — Kenny Loggins
“It's just a year’s worth of distance from you
To build up my resistance
It'll take a year's worth of distance
Distance from you”
“Ain’t No Cure for the Rock and Roll” — The Oak Ridge Boys
“It wasn’t very long until the dread disease
Spread through the very best families
Folks had heard ‘bout the devil’s curse
But they all agreed this was a whole lot worse
The tragedy of my neighborhood
Was my best friend Johnny B Good
And both our girlfriends caught it too”
“Tired of Being Alone” — Al Green
“I'm so tired of being alone,
I'm so tired of on my own,
Sometimes late at night I get to wonderin' about you baby,
Baby, baby, ya ya, baby you're my heart's desire”
“I Think We’re Alone Now” — Tommy James and the Shondells
“I think we’re alone now
There doesn’t seem to be anyone around
I think we’re alone now
The beating of our hearts is the only sound”
“Life During Wartime” — Talking Heads
“I got some groceries, some peanut butter,
To last a couple of days
But I ain't got no speakers, ain't got no headphones,
Ain't got no records to play”
“Social Disease” — Elton John
“And the days they get longer and longer
And the nighttime is a time of little use
For I just get ugly and older
I get juiced on Mateus and just hang loose
And I get bombed for breakfast in the morning
I get bombed for dinner time and tea
I dress in rags, smell a lot, and have a real good time
I'm a genuine example of a social disease”
“Social Disease” — Bon Jovi
“But there's something that I guarantee, yeah
You can't hide when infection starts
Because love is a social disease
Love is a social disease”
“Something in the Air” — Thunderclap Newman
“We have got to get it together
We have got to get it together now
Lock up the streets and houses
Because there's something in the air”
“Sick and Tired” — Fats Domino
“Wake up in the mornin' fix you somethin' to eat,
'Fore I go to work I even brush your teeth
Get home in the evenin' and you're still in bed
Got yourself a rag tied 'round your head”
“I’m Sick Y’All” — Otis Redding
“Lord, pain in my heart workin'
Dragging my feet, y'all
Twelve long days, children
Had a bite to eat now
Y'all want to know, yeah
Tell me what's wrong with me
Said I've been sick, y'all, yeah
Tell you I'm sick, y'all, yeah”
“Bad Moon Rising” — Creedence Clearwater Revival
“Don't go 'round tonight
It's bound to take your life
There's a bad moon on the rise”
“Contagion” — The Black Dahlia Murder
“Now the end's drawing nearer
Upheaval is at hand
Animalistic biddings
A reverse evolution of man
Terror, a world of terror we create
Maddening howls fill the streets as further spreads the plague”
“Courage” — Celine Dion
“Courage, don't you dare fail me now
I need you to keep away the doubts
I'm staring in the face of something new
You're all I got to hold on to
So, courage, don't you dare fail me now”
“Industrial Disease” — Dire Straits
“The work force is disgusted, downs tools and walks
Innocence is injured experience just talks
Everyone seeks damages and everyone agrees
That these are 'classic symptoms of a monetary squeeze'
On ITV and BBC they talk about the curse
Philosophy is useless theology is worse
History boils over there's an economics freeze”
“When Will I See You Again” — The Three Degrees
“When will I see you again?
When will we share precious moments?
Will I have to wait forever?
Will I have to suffer
And cry the whole night through?”
“Ain’t Talking” — Bob Dylan
“Ain’t talkin’, just walkin’
Through a world mysterious and vague
Heart burnin’, still yearnin’
Walking through the cities of the plague”
“Hair” — The Cowsills
“Let it fly in the breeze and get caught in the trees
Give a home to the fleas in my hair
A home for fleas, a hive to bees, a nest for birds
There ain't no words for the beauty, the splendor, the wonder of my
Hair, hair, hair, hair, hair, hair, hair, hair
Flow it, show it, long as God can grow it, my hair”
