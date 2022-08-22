“There is only one certainty in life and that is that nothing is certain.” — G.K. Chesterton
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 22, the 234th day of 2022. There are 131 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1989, Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton was shot to death in Oakland, California. (Gunman Tyrone Robinson was later sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.)
10 YEARS AGO
Ousted Penn State President Graham Spanier and his lawyers attacked a university-backed report on the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal, calling it a “blundering and indefensible indictment.” (Spanier was later convicted of child endangerment for failing to report a child sexual abuse allegation against Sandusky.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1972, John Wojtowicz and Salvatore Naturile took seven employees hostage at a Chase Manhattan Bank branch in Brooklyn, New York, during a botched robbery; the siege, which ended with Wojtowicz’s arrest and Naturile’s killing by the FBI, inspired the 1975 movie “Dog Day Afternoon.”
In 1992, on the second day of the Ruby Ridge siege in Idaho, an FBI sharpshooter killed Vicki Weaver, the wife of white separatist Randy Weaver. (The sharpshooter later said he was targeting the couple’s friend Kevin Harris, and didn’t see Vicki Weaver.)
In 2000, Publishers Clearing House agreed to pay $18 million to 24 states and the District of Columbia to settle allegations it had used deceptive promotions in its sweepstakes mailings.
In 2003, Alabama’s chief justice, Roy Moore, was suspended for his refusal to obey a federal court order to remove his Ten Commandments monument from the rotunda of his courthouse.
In 2007, A Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Iraq, killing all 14 U.S. soldiers aboard. Hurricane Dean slammed into Mexico for the second time in as many days.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 82.
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 80.
Actor Cindy Williams is 74.
Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 65.
Country singer Collin Raye is 61.
Singer Tori Amos is 58.
Actor Ty Burrell is 54.
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is 51.
Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) is 48.
Talk show host James Corden is 43.