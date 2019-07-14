THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"The willing contemplation of vice is vice." — Arabic proverb
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JULY 14, the 195th day of 2019. There are 170 days left in the year.\
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 14, 1980, the Republican national convention opened in Detroit, where nominee-apparent RONALD REAGAN told a welcoming rally he and his supporters were determined to "make America great again."
10 YEARS AGO
At her Senate confirmation hearing, Supreme Court nominee SONIA SOTOMAYOR pushed back vigorously against Republican charges that she would bring bias and a liberal agenda to the nation's highest bench.
ON THIS DATE
In 1912, American folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie ("This Land Is Your Land") was born in Okemah, Okla.
In 1966, the city of Chicago awoke to the shocking news that eight student nurses had been brutally slain during the night in a South Side dormitory. Drifter Richard Speck was convicted of the mass killing and condemned to death, but had his sentence reduced to life in prison, where he died in 1991.
In 1976, Jimmy Carter won the Democratic presidential nomination at the party's convention in New York.
In 2004, the Senate scuttled a constitutional amendment banning gay marriage. (Forty-eight senators voted to advance the measure — 12 short of the 60 needed — and 50 voted to block it).
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 87.
Actor Vincent Pastore is 73.
Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 71.
Actor Jerry Houser is 67.
Country musician Ray Herndon (McBride and the Ride) is 59.
Actress Jane Lynch is 59.
Actor JACKIE EARLE HALEY is 58.
Actor Matthew Fox is 53.
Former child actress Missy Gold is 49.
Country singer Jamey Johnson is 44.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Ice cream social, 4:30-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 907 N. Raible Ave.
• Throwback Worship Night: 70s, 80s & 90s!, 6-7 p.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Alexandria
• "Shrek Jr.," 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Frankton
• Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
Pendleton
• Annual Heroes Crit & Fit Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Falls Park, 460 Falls Park Drive.
