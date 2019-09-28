THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A great truth is a truth whose opposite is also a truth.” — Thomas Mann, German writer (1875-1955)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 28, the 271st day of 2019. There are 94 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 28, 1976, Muhammad Ali kept his world heavyweight boxing championship with a close 15-round decision over Ken Norton at New York’s Yankee Stadium.
10 YEARS AGO
Iran tested its longest-range missiles and warned they could reach any place that threatened the country, including Israel, parts of Europe and U.S. military bases in the Mideast.
ON THIS DATE
In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation voted to send the just-completed Constitution of the United States to state legislatures for their approval.
In 1892, the first nighttime football game took place in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, as teams from Mansfield State Normal and Wyoming Seminary played under electric lights to a scoreless tie.
In 1920, eight members of the Chicago White Sox were indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. (All were acquitted at trial, but all eight were banned from the game for life.)
In 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.
In 1960, Ted Williams hit a home run in his last career at-bat as his team, the Boston Red Sox, defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 at Fenway Park.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Brigitte Bardot is 85.
Actor Joel Higgins is 76.
Rock musician George Lynch is 65.
Actress-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 55.
Actress Mira Sorvino is 52.
TV personality/singer Moon Zappa is 52.
Actress NAOMI WATTS is 51.
Country singer Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) is 50.
Rapper Young Jeezy is 42.
Actress Hilary Duff is 32.
