INDIANAPOLIS — Darci Lynne’s parents were supportive of her efforts to learn ventriloquism.
“Oh, that’s great honey,” they would say when Darci would show them what she’d learned.
But when she finally asked for a puppet, they hesitated. Darci was already a singer and had a passion for gymnastics, and, they didn’t think they’d have time for another pursuit. Darci, however, changed their mind.
“I was very persistent, very persistent, and they finally just surprised me with one on my 10th birthday,” Darci said Thursday. “They just thought it was going to be a passing fad.”
It definitely wasn’t a passing fad. In fact, it would lead Darci from local talent shows to the big stage of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” There she found an adoring audience and was selected as one of the youngest contestants ever to win the competition. Ventriloquism, which had once helped her overcome her shyness, had earned her a bigger spotlight.
“The biggest crowd I had every performed for was only 600 people, and then I go on that stage and it’s over 2,000,” Darci said. “So that was a big step for me, took a lot of courage and guts. But I’m glad I did it. I would never go back and change anything because I’m really enjoying what I’m doing.”
Earlier this year, Darci returned to the NBC stage for “American’s Got Talent: Champions” and partnered with Mattel as a Role Model for Barbie’s “Be Anything Tour.” Currently, she’s on tour and her Fresh Out of the Box tour stops in Indianapolis at the Murat Theatre at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
“It’s a very family friendly show. I’ve got a live band, they’re playing all my music. I sing about six different genres of music. Be prepared to sing along, you might even know some of the songs,” Darci said. “Be prepared to laugh, it’s pretty funny. And I’ll have all four of my friends with me, Petunia, Oscar, Edna and Katie. It’s going to be a fun night.”
After the tour, Darci, who likes hanging out with friends when she’s home, has another project lined up. But she’s not giving anything away about what it might be.
“I wish I could talk about it … stay tuned,” she said.
